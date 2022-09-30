New Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds can monitor your heart rate

Anker announced the Soundcore Liberty 4 earbuds this week. They cost $149.99, feature spatial audio, and other premium features.

The stick design might not be to everyone’s tastes, but the tech inside seems promising. Soundcore put dual dynamic drivers into the Liberty 4, which they say offers “clarity across all frequencies.”

For the relatively cheap price, you get a lot of features. One of the big ones is spatial audio, which keeps sounds pinned in 3D space while you move your head around.

Bluetooth 5.3, Anker’s own HearID active noise cancellation (ANC), multipoint connectivity, and six microphones (three in each bud) are also featured in these new buds.

Meet the Soundcore Liberty 4

You also get one feature we’ve rarely seen — in-ear heart rate monitoring, thanks to a tiny sensor on the side of the ear tip.

That sensor feeds into a Wellness app to track daily trends, workout data, or anything else. These sound perfect if you’re a fan of earbuds in the gym.

Anker says that the Liberty 4 has some impressive battery stats. They claim nine hours with normal use, seven hours with ANC on, and six hours in LDAC mode without ANC.

You can also fast charge them from the charging case, getting three hours of playback from 15 minutes of charging. The case has wireless charging or the usual USB-C connector. The case has roughly two full charges in it.

The release schedule is a little convoluted if you’re interested in Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 4.

Only the black colorway is available right now, for $149.99, from Soundcore.com. Amazon will start selling the black Liberty 4 on Oct 10, and Best Buy will have it by the end of October.

The Soundcore website has preorders for the white colorway, with a promise to ship all orders before October 20. Amazon will sell the white version on Oct 17.

Have any thoughts on this? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.