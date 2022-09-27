New Nothing earbuds lose the silicon tips and possibly ANC

Nothing is back to its teasing ways, with the Nothing Ear (stick) breaking cover at London Fashion Week. The upcoming buds are of a new design, in a lipstick-style charging case.

The Nothing Ear (stick) was showcased with rising star designer Chet Lo. His signature spiky knitwear was the perfect backdrop for the cyber-inspired, transparent Nothing Ear (stick).

The collection also had limited edition bags for the Nothing phone that shows off the LED notifications system on the back of the phone.

The thing is, in typical Nothing style, the teaser reveal is something of, well, nothing. The upstart company didn’t release any details about the hardware, price, or even when the release date will be.

Unfortunately for the tight-lipped Nothing, Amazon did leak some information on the upcoming earbuds earlier this year.

The lipstick-style charging case is transparent, like the existing earbuds. The design of the earbuds is different, however, so this isn’t simply a reissue of the existing buds with a new case.

If the Amazon leak is right, we should see the launch of “Nothing ear (1) Stick” version next week too with the phone (1).



– No Silicon Tips (Like standard AirPods)

– New, Compact Case design

– Same Price (€99)

– Maybe difference in battery life or no ANC?#nothing pic.twitter.com/CueH4dvX4E — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) July 7, 2022

The earlier leaked images show earbuds that don’t have silicone ear tips. That makes us think of AirPods, which don’t have ear tips.

If so, Nothing uses Apple’s product stack differentiation as the model for their earbuds. The Nothing Ear (1) will be the premium device at $99, and the Nothing ear (stick) will be a lower-priced alternative.

With that in mind, we don’t expect that the Nothing ear (stick) will feature active noise canceling (ANC). They’ll likely use Bluetooth 5.2 and might support Bluetooth LE Audio.

We’ll have to wait until later this year before Nothing releases more details about the Nothing ear (stick). Until then, we’re going to empty our minds in calm contemplation.

