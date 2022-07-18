Dbrand’s new skins take inspiration from the Nothing Phone 1

After months of hype, the Nothing Phone 1 isn’t even coming to the United States. You can still make your existing smartphone look naked while fully-clothed, thanks to Dbrand, however.

The skin maker’s “Something” skin takes the Nothing Phone 1 as inspiration while showing the innards of the device it’s made for.

Owners of the Pixel 6 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max, and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra can get in on the fun. Dbrand also made a Something skin for the iPhone’s MagSafe charger, so it’ll match your iPhone.

Both stick-on vinyl skins ($24.95) and cases (from $49.90) are available, but only for those three devices. Adding $19.95 gets you a tempered glass screen protector.

It’s not quite as exclusive as the Nothing phone, but that’s still a fairly short list.

Dbrand CEO Adam Ijaz told The Verge that he doesn’t think Nothing owners would want to cover their devices.

That puts them in a hard spot, as their whole revenue model is creating things to cover and protect your devices. Dbrand thinks the brand is a whole lotta Nothing, with “untested” and “overhyped” devices.

The Dbrand Something skins are probably your best bet if you want a device that looks like a Nothing Phone 1 in the US. Nothing isn’t even selling the device to US users, and that’s probably due to carrier support.

T-Mobile is the only carrier that might have a chance at compatibility. Verizon flat out won’t work, and AT&T won’t have VoLTE (voice-over-LTE).

