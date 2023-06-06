Nothing Phone (2) leak gives us sneak peek at a new design

Last year, Nothing, founded by former OnePlus co-founder Carl Pei, successfully launched its first Android smartphone, the Nothing Phone (1). The company is now preparing to launch its second smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2).

Nothing has been hinting at its second smartphone for some time. Initially, a Qualcomm executive inadvertently revealed the SoC it would use. Now, at last, we get our first glimpse of the forthcoming smartphone.

And now, renowned tipster, Onleaks (Steve Hemmerstoffer) and SmartPrix has revealed renders of Nothing’s upcoming smartphone, the Nothing Phone (2).

More on the Nothing Phone (2) Design

The renders show the new phone featuring rounded metal frames and antenna strips on each side, boasting an impressive design.

The glyph lighting remains on the back, appearing somewhat similar. However, upon closer inspection, it becomes evident that Nothing has subtly updated the glyph lighting for the new smartphone.

Although fans anticipated an additional camera sensor on the back, Nothing has kept it the same as the Nothing Phone (1), which may disappoint some. The punch-hole camera on the front remains similar as well.

We also noticed a few changes in the renders, including the addition of dual LED flash by the company and adjustments to the glyph lighting.

Carl Pei Debunking the Renders

In a sudden change of scenery, Carl Pei tweeted after Nothing Phone (2) renders flooded the internet and debunked the entire thing by calling them “Fake.”

F a k e — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 5, 2023

Now, OnLeaks is usually pretty accurate when it comes to leaks, and a sane person wouldn’t bet against him.

However, the Nothing Phone (2) leak render was based on images of a prototype. And OnLeaks usually delivers leaked renders based on factory schematics.

So, there’s a possibility the prototype is different from the final product. That said, it wouldn’t be the first time a smartphone executive called leaked renders fake when they were actually accurate.

Either way, Nothing Phone (2) renders look really good. And we already know it is coming with a 6.7-inch AMOLED display, aluminum frame, Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 SoC, and a bigger 4,700 mAh battery.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Follow us on Flipboard, Google News, or Apple News google-news