Nothing shows off its first phone a month early

So, do you know how the run-up to every major smartphone launch is full of leaks? Well, this time it’s different as Nothing leaked its own device a month before the launch.

Even with the leak, we’ll have to wait to hear about the internals of phone (1) as it’s known, but we know what the back of it looks like now.

Nothing has been slowly teasing its smartphone on Twitter recently. But eight hours ago, they decided that the slow drip of teasers wasn’t enough and tweeted out an image of most of the back of the device.

The image shows a white smartphone, with two camera modules in a vertical arrangement. In keeping with Nothing’s aesthetic, you can see some of the internals, like the coil for wireless charging, and the surrounding parts of some of the other camera parts, like the LED flash and microphone.

Leaks are harder to contain nowadays and many of you have been waiting for a long time. So here it is. This is phone (1) design.



More to come. Tune in on 12 July. https://t.co/aOqmhLylCI — Carl Pei (@getpeid) June 15, 2022

Will white be the only color available at launch? We’d love to see a matte black version, to match the existing Nothing earbuds.

We know almost nothing about the internals of the Nothing phone (1). It’s a fair bet to say it will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

That’s likely a flagship-level chip if founder Carl Pei has anything to do with it. He was behind OnePlus when it was still a scrappy startup creating flagship-killers.

Expect a midrange price, of €500 (roughly $600). With all the anticipation and teasing, only time will tell if Nothing can deliver on the hype.

Tune in on July 12 to find out everything else about phone (1), Nothing’s first smartphone.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: