Qualcomm’s Quick Charge 5 will recharge your phone to 50% in just 5 minutes

Qualcomm has been powering through with upgrades to its Quick Charging standard, with Quick Charging 5 (QC 5) coming really soon. It’s designed to safely charge your mobile devices up to 50 percent in less than five minutes, leveraging 100W+ charging to do so. That’s a lot of juice!

Now, charging your battery creates heat at the best of times, but Qualcomm says the new QC 5 can charge your battery with up to a 10 C reduction in heat. That’s pretty darn amazing on its own, but the list of improvements doesn’t stop there. Charging is up to four times faster than the previous QC 4 standard, up to 70 percent more efficient and over 250 mobile device brands are signed on to bring devices using the QC 5 standard.

As for which devices will have the new speedy standard, Qualcomm says that they’ll need the Snapdragon 865, Snapdragon 865+, or future chipsets. Xiaomi has already committed to bringing out devices with the QC 5 standard, and as an owner of a QC 4 Xiaomi phone, the Mi 10 Lite 5G, those new devices are going to be super speedy. I’ve got a 4,160 mAh battery, which can be fully charged in just over an hour. QC 5 will slash that time to under 15 minutes. 15!

The best part? Qualcomm is likely to hit the market sooner than the other fast-charging standards recently announced by other phone makers. Oppo’s 125W SuperVooc charging won’t be out for a while, Vivo’s 120W fast charging is at a similar stage, and Xiaomi’s 120W solution only just received certification in China. Qualcomm’s partnerships with all the major phone makers will get QC 5 into devices fast, within the next few months.

