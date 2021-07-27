Nothing’s long-awaited $99 earbuds release on July 31

Carl Pei’s startup, Nothing, finally has set a release date for its transparent wireless earbuds, after months of teasing the product. The $99 earbuds will be on sale starting July 31, which also means you’ll start seeing reviews of them in the coming days.

July 31 will be a limited-time release however, with full availability coming on August 17.

The upcoming true wireless headphones come in at a very competitive price, especially once you check out the list of features. Bluetooth 5.2 handles connectivity and has a built-in chirp for finding lost buds.

They come with active noise-canceling, a total of 24 hours of battery life with ANC on, and 36 hours with it turned off, and a transparent design for both the earbuds and the carrying case that might just be enough to set them apart in a crowded market.

Image: Nothing

That design was also the reason that the release got pushed back a few times – Nothing wanted them to literally look nothing like anything on the market today. I think they’ve succeeded, although I can only wonder at how well they’ll sell.

The other thing about making something transparent? You can’t just stuff all the electronics in and seal it up. Nothing had to work hard to make the insides beautiful as well, so the effect of the transparent outsides wouldn’t be lost.

The only opaque part of the earbuds? The surrounding of the bud segment, the part that goes in your ears and houses the 11.6mm driver that makes you hear sound. That’s perhaps fitting since the only thing we don’t know about them yet is how they sound.

Expect reviews to appear in the run-up to the July 31 release date.

