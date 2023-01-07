Anker is a sleeping giant in the audio world. While it lacks the brand force of Sennheiser and Sony, it nonetheless makes some incredible products at a competitive price point.

KnowTechie has covered Anker’s in-ear and over-ear headphones over the past few years. And now, it’s time we looked at a new category of audio gear from Anker: Sleeping earbuds.

Yes, it’s exactly what it sounds like.

The Soundcore Sleep A10 are earbuds intended to be worn as you drift off to sleep. Think of them as an alarm clock, sleep monitor, and white noise machine in one package.

Anker isn’t a pioneer in this space. There are other brands with competing products, most notably Bose, arguably the most premium mass-market name in audio.

But the subject of today’s review, the Anker Soundcore Sleep A10, has a trick up its sleeve. It’s almost half the price of the equivalent Bose Sleepbuds II.

But is it any good? Read on to find out.

Form and fit

Like many people, I find in-ear headphones incredibly uncomfortable to wear for prolonged periods of time.

The idea of wearing a pair to bed is, put mildly, not a particularly attractive prospect.

Fortunately, Anker did a good job with the Sleep A10’s ergonomics. The buds are small. Unfathomably so.

It’s about half the size of your pinky finger’s tip. Here they are next to a British five-pence coin, for scale.

Image: Matthew Hughes / KnowTechie

For side-sleepers (like myself), that’s essential. You want to be as comfortable as possible. Otherwise, what’s the point?

Although the Soundcore Sleep A10 takes a bit of getting used to, you eventually become accustomed to it. After a few days of consistent usage, you stop noticing it’s even there.

Within its box, I found a generous selection of ear tips and wings designed to accommodate every conceivable variety of ear canals.

You’ll want to experiment. Finding the right fit is essential to the Anker Soundcore Sleep A10’s proper functioning.

The alarm functionality works best when the earbuds can assault both of your eardrums. And, as I mentioned, they’re incredibly small (and, thus, easily lost among the bedsheets).

Software, sound, and sleep

The Soundcore Sleep A10 lacks ANC (active noise canceling). That’s hardly a surprise, given the buds’ tiny size.

ANC is incredibly power-hungry. It requires dedicated circuitry and a constellation of microphones.

Instead, it uses four-point noise masking, which Anker claims can reduce background noise by up to 35db.

I’m a deep sleeper, and my bedroom doesn’t face the road, so I didn’t really benefit from this. Others, however, might.

On the battery life front, Anker promises around 10 hours of continuous nighttime usage. In our testing, this was about right.

Image: Matthew Hughes / KnowTechie

Charging came via the included hockey puck-shaped case, which felt disproportionately large when compared to the earbuds themselves or, indeed, the cases of other conventional wireless earbuds.

Although the Soundcore Sleep A10 can perform like traditional wireless earbuds, it does grant the wearer access to the Soundcore Sleep Music Library.

What to know about the Sleep Music Library

This Music Library contains a bevy of bedtime-friendly soundscapes designed to send you into a restful state.

Image: Matthew Hughes / KnowTechie

You can configure this mode to activate automatically when you fall asleep, which is a nice touch.

In practice, this means you can listen to your favorite podcast, and as you begin drifting off, you won’t lose your place or be startled by an unexpected ad for the latest iHeartRadio exclusive.

The sound quality was surprisingly excellent, even given the Soundcore Sleep A10’s tiny frame and lack of ANC.

We also appreciated the generous size of the Soundcore Sleep Music Library, as well as the ability to upload your own sleepytime audio to the device.

It doesn’t compare to other high-end audio gear or Anker’s latest mid-range over-ear cans, but it’s more than capable of delivering an acceptable nighttime listening experience.

Sleep tracking and an alarm clock that is sure to wake you up

The results from the earbuds’ sleep-tracking functionality largely mirrored that of my Apple Watch SE. It gives you an overview of your time spent asleep, divided into periods of deep and light sleep.

Arguably its standout feature is the alarm clock. Put simply, this works. It will wake you up. And, best of all, it won’t disturb anyone who shares your bed or bedroom.

This could be a game-changer for college students with roommates or couples with different shift patterns.

Alternatives to consider

Sleeping earbuds are a vanishingly small category within the wider audio space. As such, there aren’t too many competitors.

We mentioned Bose’s Sleepbuds II, which retails at $250. Similarly, there are the lesser-known QuietOn 3 earbuds, which cost $269 new.

The Soundcore Sleep A10, priced at $180, costs a fraction of those products. More details below.

Bose Sleepbuds II Check Best Price Amazon Bose Who are these good for? Anyone in need of a reliable sleep aid

Frequent travelers who need a compact, portable solution for noise-masking

People who are sensitive to sound and need customizable settings for volume and tone

Tech-savvy individuals who are willing to invest in a high-quality, comfortable sleep solution Overall, the Bose Sleepbuds II is a good alternative for anyone looking to upgrade their sleep game. While they may cost a bit more than other options on the market, they offer top-notch comfort, convenience, and sound quality that make them well worth the investment.

QuietOn3 QuietOn Zquiet Who are these good for? Anyone who lives in a noisy environment and has difficulty sleeping due to external sounds

Folks who are sensitive to small noises and find them disruptive while trying to sleep

City-dwellers, light sleepers, or anyone with loud neighbors The QuietOn 3.1 sleep earbuds are a solid choice for anyone looking to block out external noise and get a better night’s sleep. However, they’re not for everyone, as some may find it hard to get a comfortable fit, and then those who prefer to listen to music or white noise.

Final Verdict

The Soundcore Sleep A10 won’t be for everyone. It isn’t cheap. It’s not a good pair of day-to-day headphones. And it takes some getting used to.

At first, it won’t feel natural. You must persevere. Despite that, there’s a lot to appreciate here.

From an engineering perspective, they’re impressive. You can’t help but admire their tiny frame. The alarm functionality is excellent. As mentioned, it will wake you up.

Similarly, the earbuds’ ability to switch audio output when you fall asleep is another understated gem within the Soundcore Sleep A10.

Where to find them

They are available directly from the company and from Amazon or Best Buy.

While they’re not exactly something you’d buy on impulse, they’re worth considering if you’re looking for a tech-centric way to improve your sleep quality.

