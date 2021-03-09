Does the Samsung Galaxy S21 have a headphone jack?

The Samsung Galaxy S21 has arrived. Though the S21 hasn’t changed much compared to the S20, there were a few minor changes that helped make the S21 a more affordable option. Like the iPhone 12, this iteration of Samsung’s flagship smartphone will not come with a charger. This is an effort to cut down on electronic waste, as well as helping to keep prices down on the new smartphone.

Samsung has been known for years for its high quality and sleek design when it comes to handsets. The Galaxy S21 line is no different. The company is looking to continue giving users high-quality products while maintaining an affordable price range.

This may lead some potential buyers to wonder about what other things might be left out. The Galaxy S20 line from Samsung that released in March of 2020 was the first Galaxy series phone to release without a headphone jack. This came several years after Apple began producing iPhones without the 3.5mm headphone port. But what about the Galaxy S21?

Does the Galaxy S21 bring back the headphone jack?

Short answer: No

Samsung has decided to continue leaving the headphone jack off of the Galaxy S series phones. All versions of the Galaxy S21, including the S21 Plus and S21 Ultra, are produced without a headphone jack.

So what does this mean for Samsung smartphone users? While there is no headphone jack on the Galaxy S21, there are a couple of options for headphones without having a 3.5mm port.

Firstly, there are a plethora of Bluetooth headphone options available. The Galaxy S21 is capable of supporting any Bluetooth headphones, and they are the most popular option for headphones today. Conversely, you can also use a USB-C to 3.5mm adapter to connect wired headphones, though doing this means you cannot charge your phone at the same time.

With all of the wireless options available, it seems like a logical step to start phasing out the headphone jack. Phones can now be thinner and more ergonomic. Not having a phone jack also cuts down a little on prices, which is good for everybody.

