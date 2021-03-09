Is the Samsung Galaxy S21 waterproof?

The latest smartphone from Samsung is here. The new Galaxy S21 looks to become a powerful, yet affordable, option in the smartphone market. With an MSRP of $799, the base model S21 comes in at a whopping $200 below the market price of its predecessor, the S20. This price decrease comes as a welcome surprise, as the price of many technologies has been skyrocketing as of late.

With smartphones becoming more and more a part of everyone’s everyday life, many questions are raised concerning the reliability of these expensive devices. Though the Galaxy S21 is coming in at a much more affordable price, $800 dollars is still a lot of money. The last thing a user wants is for their smartphones to fail on them for any reason, much less one that could possibly be avoided.

One of the biggest questions concerning any smartphone is whether or not the device is waterproof. In the case of the Samsung Galaxy S21, the answer may surprise you.

So, is the new Galaxy S21 waterproof?

Short Answer: Yes, to a certain extent

It is generally suggested that smartphones stay as far away from water as possible. However, exposing your phone to wet areas can sometimes be unavoidable. Samsung users will be pleased to hear that the Galaxy S21 is, in fact, waterproof.

Technically, the Galaxy S21 is IP68 rated. IP68 is an international standards rating that ensures that this device is capable of withstanding submersion in water up to 1.5 meters for up to 30 minutes.

However, it is important to note that water and electronics still do not play well together. Though the phone can go through that kind of stress, it is a good idea to try to avoid water as much as possible. Where this water resistance really thrives is for people like me, who tend to drop their phones in the toilet or the bathtub, as opposed to a pool or the ocean.

You can also help protect your Galaxy S21, S21 Plus, or S21 Ultra by slapping on a waterproof case.

