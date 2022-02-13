Apple
How to eject water from a wet iPhone with a simple shortcut
If you’ve dropped your iPhone in water, don’t panic. You have options.
While most modern iPhones are water-resistant, that doesn’t mean they automatically repel all liquid. If you drop your phone in a pond, you may have to deal with some wet holes, including the speaker grill and charging port.
But apparently, there’s an app for everything because the iOS Water Eject shortcut can help rid your device of unwanted moisture.
We live in amazing times. Let’s discuss how you can download Water Eject and use it to remove liquid from your iPhone.
How to use an iOS shortcut to eject water from an iPhone
Before we start, first, you’ll need to make sure you have the Shortcuts app downloaded. Once you’ve done that, here’s how you can eject water from your iPhone using a shortcut:
Go to the Water Eject page and tap Get Shortcut
Tap Add Shortcut
Then, go to My Shortcuts in the app and tap Water Eject
Tap on Start
Choose an intensity level to begin ejection
When the process completes, your phone will stop vibrating, and you’ll hear a confirmation sound accompanied by a notification. If, after inspection, some holes are still wet, you can run Water Eject again and repeat until satisfied.
How to add the Water Eject shortcut to your home screen
In emergency moisture situations, having Water Eject easily accessible is handy. Here’s how to add the shortcut to your iOS home screen:
- Locate Water Eject in the Shortcuts app and tap More options (…)
- Press the Share icon on the bottom menu bar
- Choose Add to Home Screen and tap Add
Water Eject will now appear on your home screen for easy access. If you inadvertently submerge your iPhone in liquid a lot, placing the shortcut in an easy-to-reach location is wise.
Water Eject is an impressive shortcut
The days of burying wet iPhones in bags of rice are over because you can now eject water from your phone’s speakers with an app. Brilliant.
Next, someone should test the shortcut on a fully-submerged iPhone to see if there’s any propulsion potential there. If so, the next logical step is to start racing iOS devices underwater.
