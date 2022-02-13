How to eject water from a wet iPhone with a simple shortcut

While most modern iPhones are water-resistant, that doesn’t mean they automatically repel all liquid. If you drop your phone in a pond, you may have to deal with some wet holes, including the speaker grill and charging port.

But apparently, there’s an app for everything because the iOS Water Eject shortcut can help rid your device of unwanted moisture.

We live in amazing times. Let’s discuss how you can download Water Eject and use it to remove liquid from your iPhone.

How to use an iOS shortcut to eject water from an iPhone

Before we start, first, you’ll need to make sure you have the Shortcuts app downloaded. Once you’ve done that, here’s how you can eject water from your iPhone using a shortcut:

Go to the Water Eject page and tap Get Shortcut Tap Add Shortcut Then, go to My Shortcuts in the app and tap Water Eject Tap on Start Choose an intensity level to begin ejection

When the process completes, your phone will stop vibrating, and you’ll hear a confirmation sound accompanied by a notification. If, after inspection, some holes are still wet, you can run Water Eject again and repeat until satisfied.

How to add the Water Eject shortcut to your home screen

In emergency moisture situations, having Water Eject easily accessible is handy. Here’s how to add the shortcut to your iOS home screen:

Locate Water Eject in the Shortcuts app and tap More options (…)

Image: KnowTechie

Press the Share icon on the bottom menu bar

Image: KnowTechie

Choose Add to Home Screen and tap Add

Image: KnowTechie

Water Eject will now appear on your home screen for easy access. If you inadvertently submerge your iPhone in liquid a lot, placing the shortcut in an easy-to-reach location is wise.

Water Eject is an impressive shortcut

The days of burying wet iPhones in bags of rice are over because you can now eject water from your phone’s speakers with an app. Brilliant.

Next, someone should test the shortcut on a fully-submerged iPhone to see if there’s any propulsion potential there. If so, the next logical step is to start racing iOS devices underwater.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: