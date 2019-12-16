Can you use AirPods on in-flight TVs?

Apple AirPods are everywhere. So, seeing them on an airplane is definitely not out of the ordinary.

A long flight across the country or overseas usually leads to boredom. You can read, write, or enjoy a large catalog of movies and shows on an airline’s in-flight entertainment system. JetBlue, for example, has episodes of Game of Thrones and whatever collection of flicks the network is broadcasting.

Of course, in order to enjoy the entertainment, a traveler will have to use headphones. Either your own or buying some cheapo ones provided by the airline.

What about those who have AirPods? After all, they do have exceptional sound quality and the ability to cancel outside noise. If you’ve ever been on a plane, there’s this constant noise from the engine, not to mention, the other passengers.

Can you use the AirPods on an airplane to watch the built-in TVs?

Answer: You can, but it requires extra equipment.

The majority of airlines have a universal 3.5mm headphone jack. So, all you will have to do is purchase a Bluetooth adapter that has a 3.5mm jack. And luckily, there are more than a few available on Amazon. One of the top-rated adapters is the fittingly named AirFly.

Setting up a Bluetooth adapter is simple and here’s how to do it:

Push the button on the adapter that will put it into pairing mode Hold the rear button on the AirPods to put those into pairing mode Pay attention to the lights on both the AirPods and the adapter – if it changes colors or stops flashing, that means they are paired Plug in the adapter to the headphone jack on the entertainment center and enjoy your flight.

There you have it – a quick and easy guide on using a 3.5mm Bluetooth adapter to use your precious AirPods with a flight’s in-flight entertainment system. Just remember, you’ll probably want to snag one of the adapters prior to your flight, because you might be hard-pressed to find them for sale in the airport.

Word of the wise: please keep the adapter charged. Also, if you plan on using the AirPods for an entire flight, it’s good to know what the battery life is like before you get disappointment an hour into your flight.

What do you think? Plan on using your AirPods with in-flight entertainment? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

