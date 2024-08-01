KnowTechie Giveaway: Enter to Win a $1,299 VTMON Portable Power Station Enter Now

If you’ve ever wrestled with tangled cords or scratched your head over connecting to in-flight entertainment, it’s time to unlock better audio experiences.

The Twelve South AirFly Duo is now available for just $29.99—a solid markdown from its usual $45.

This nifty device wirelessly transmits audio from any 3.5mm jack, whether it’s in-flight entertainment or gym equipment.

No more wrestling with wires while trying to enjoy your workout playlist. Just plug it in, and you can connect your AirPods or any wireless headphones to virtually any device.

Twelve South AirFly Duo $44.99 $29.99

Battery anxiety? Not with the AirFly Duo. With over 22 hours of battery life, you can listen throughout long flights or road trips without scrambling for the charger.

And if you do forget to charge before takeoff, you can still use it while plugged in—no interruptions ensue.

Sound quality? Expect excellent audio with Bluetooth 5.0 and aptX Low Latency support. This means you enjoy crisp, clear sound without annoying delays. Plus, its 10-meter (33 feet) range ensures you can kick back while immersing in your favorite content.

For anyone who craves audio freedom, the Twelve South AirFly Duo is a solid addition to your tech arsenal. Grab one now at Amazon and wave goodbye to your wired woes. Don’t wait—this deal is limited!

Twelve South AirFly Duo $44.99 $29.99 The Twelve South AirFly Duo lets you stream audio wirelessly from devices with a 3.5mm jack. It has more than 22 hours of battery life and connects easily to multiple wireless headphones for hassle-free listening without cords. What We Like: Wide Compatibility: Works with any device featuring a 3.5mm audio jack.

Long Battery Life: Delivers over 22 hours of playback.

Dual Pairing: Connects two headphones simultaneously for shared listening.

