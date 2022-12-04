Why do my Apple AirPods keep disconnecting?

Quick Answer: There could be a few reasons why your AirPods might be disconnecting. Some possible causes include low battery life, interference from other devices, or a problem with its software or firmware.

One of the best things about Apple AirPods is the ease of connection to other Apple products. At least, it is when they’re working correctly.

If you’re unlucky enough to start having connection issues, there’s a bunch of stuff you can try to get them working again before having to go into the Genius Bar.

So, why do my AirPods keep disconnecting?

Short answer: Your guess is as good as mine.

There’s no simple answer here, partly because of the number of extra features the AirPods have.

With any Bluetooth device, usually, connection issues are the first port of call, with toggling Bluetooth or re-pairing to the device fixing connection issues.

If your AirPods keep disconnecting from your iPhone, the second thing to check is the battery life, both on the AirPods and the battery in the charging case.

Image: KnowTechie

Why do my AirPods keep connecting and disconnecting?

Maybe one AirPod has a higher charge than the other, or the charge in the case is too low to recharge the buds.

Either way, recharging the case should get you bopping along to your iTunes library again.

If neither works, it’s often a physical issue and usually means warranty time. At least, that’s the case for most Bluetooth headsets.

Your Apple AirPods have little sensors that detect if they’re in your ear. That helps battery life, as they’re not blaring music the second you take them out of the case.

Those sensors get blocked easily, or maybe they’re not making enough contact with your ears, both of which make your AirPods think they’re not in, turning them off when you don’t want them to.

Image: KnowTechie

Here’s what to do if your AirPods keep disconnecting

First things first: Give them a clean, then see if the problem is fixed.

If that doesn’t do the trick, try these steps to help fix your AirPods from disconnecting:

Check the battery life of your AirPods. If they are low on battery, charge them. Make sure your AirPods are within range of your device. AirPods range about 30 feet, so they may disconnect if you are too far away. Try turning off any other devices that might be causing interference, such as a microwave or a cordless phone. Reset your AirPods by holding the button on the back of the charging case for at least 15 seconds. Update your device to the latest version of iOS or macOS.

If these steps don’t work, MacWorld has a longer troubleshooting list to try.

If your AirPods or just a single Airpod keeps disconnecting, it’s time to hit up that Genius Bar for some service.

Having issues connecting your AirPods to other devices? What methods have you tried? Carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: