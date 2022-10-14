How to connect AirPods/AirPods Pro to Samsung TV?

Apple devices are notorious for their exclusive nature, but fortunately, that doesn’t extend to the company’s AirPods and AirPods Pro. You can connect them to any Bluetooth-compatible device, including a Samsung smart TV.

Paring your AirPods or AirPods Pro to Samsung TV can be handy if you want to watch a show or movie without disturbing others in the room.

Additionally, it can be helpful if you’re trying to follow along with a show that has a lot of dialogue, as the AirPods will make it easier to hear. In short, it is a great way to improve your TV-watching experience.

In this guide, we will show you how to connect your AirPods or AirPods Pro to a Samsung smart TV in a few easy steps. This guide also works for other Smart TVs from Vizio, Hisense, and LG if they support Bluetooth Technology.

Pair AirPods or AirPods Pro to Samsung smart TV:

Follow the step-by-step guide below to learn how to pair your AirPods correctly:

Check the Samsung TV’s manual:

The first step is to check your TV’s manual to see if it supports Bluetooth. If you know the model ID, a simple Google search will do the trick. Most Samsung smart TVs released in and after 2016 support Bluetooth connectivity.

Put the AirPods in their case:

Next, you will need to put your AirPods in their case. Once they are in the case, press and hold the button on the back of the case until the light on the front of the case starts blinking white.

Open Samsung TV’s Bluetooth Settings & connect AirPods:

Once your AirPods are in their case and ready to connect, you will need to go to your Samsung TV’s settings menu. Look for the Bluetooth setting and turn it on. For models produced in 2016 and onwards:

Open Settings and navigate to Sound Select Sound Output > Bluetooth Speaker List Your Samsung Tv will now start scanning for nearby devices. Your AirPods or Airpods Pro should show up on the list of devices within a few seconds with a small text (‘Needs Pairing’) next to them. Press the ‘Ok’ button on the remote and select Pair and Connect A small notification will appear on the screen to let you know whether the connection is successful or not. You can now enjoy listening to content on your Samsung TV via Airpods/Airpods Pro.

The sound quality is likely to be very good. However, you’ll be unable to control the volume from the AirPods. You can use the Samsung TV remote for this.

Other smart features on AirPods Pro, like Siri Access, Battery Checking, and Customizable Double Tap Function also won’t work when it is paired to the Samsung TV.

Wrapping up

Thanks to Bluetooth technology, connecting your AirPods or AirPods Pro to a Samsung smart TV is very straightforward. It’s also a great way to watch content discreetly.

While pairing is quick and easy to do, there are a few limitations to keep in mind. You won’t have access to the advanced features of the wireless buds. They will just deliver the audio, and that’s it.

