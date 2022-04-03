Connecting a soundbar to your Vizio TV is a great option if you’re looking for an easy way to improve your home entertainment system.

You’ll get better sound quality and a more immersive experience when watching movies or TV shows by adding extra speakers. It’s a quick and easy process, and in this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps.

Don’t let poor sound quality hold you back from enjoying your favorite shows and movies – read on to learn how to connect a soundbar to Vizio TV.

Pairing a Soundbar to Vizio TV

Method 1: Via HDMI Cable

Before we begin with the process, here are the things that you need:

If your soundbar and Vizio TV both have an HDMI ARC port, then connecting them is easy, and you will have the added advantage of controlling the soundbar’s volume through the TV remote.

Just follow these steps:

Turn off both your Vizio TV and soundbar. Connect one end of the HDMI cable to the HDMI ARC port on your Vizio TV Now, connect the other end to the HDMI ARC port on your soundbar. Turn on your Vizio TV and then your soundbar. Set the input on your soundbar to HDMI. Navigate to the TV menu, and find ‘Audio.’ Next, change the ‘Digital Audio Out’ option to ‘Bitstream’ or ‘Digital.’ You should now be able to hear the audio from your Vizio TV through the soundbar.

If you want to control the soundbar’s volume with your TV remote, you need to set up CEC (Consumer Electronics Control).

On your Vizio TV, go to Menu > System > CEC. Set the CEC option to ‘Enabled/On.’ Now, when you adjust the volume on your Vizio TV, it will also adjust the volume on your soundbar.

If you own the latest Vizio TV (2021), and your soundbar supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X, you can use eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel). This feature allows lossless, high-quality audio to be passed from your TV to your soundbar.

You will hook the soundbar with Vizio TV by following the steps above to enable this feature. Once connected, you will have to enable the eARC function from the TV menu: Settings>Audio>Enable eARC.

Method 2: Via S/PDIF Cable

To connect your Vizio TV and soundbar using a S/PDIF cable, follow these steps:

First, turn off both your Vizio TV and soundbar. Next, connect one end of the S/PDIF cable to the ‘S/PDIF port,‘ also known as the ‘Optical port‘ on your Vizio TV. From here, connect the other end of the cable to the ‘S/PDIF In’ port on your soundbar. Finally, turn on your Vizio TV and then your soundbar. Set the input on your soundbar to ‘Optical.’ Also, turn off the internal speakers and change the audio output on your Vizio TV. You should now be able to hear the audio from your Vizio TV through the soundbar.

Method 3: Via Analog Cable

To connect the soundbar and Vizio TV using an analog cable, follow these steps:

First, turn off both your Vizio TV and soundbar. Next, connect one end of the RCA or Analog cables to the ‘Analog’ ports on your Vizio TV (Red and White color). Connect the other end of the cables to the ‘Audio In’ port on your soundbar(Red and White color). Turn on your Vizio TV and then your soundbar. Set the input on your soundbar to ‘Analog.’ Also, disable the internal speakers of your Vizio TV. Congratulations, you have now connected your Vizio TV to the soundbar.

Can you connect a Soundbar to Vizio TV via Bluetooth?

Most Vizio TVs don’t come with Bluetooth, so you can’t connect your external speakers or soundbar to Vizio TV using Bluetooth.

Though a few models come with ‘Bluetooth LE’ (Low Energy), it’s not the same as regular Bluetooth.

Vizio uses this technology to connect its SmartCast app and not for audio streaming. So, a wired connection is your option to connect a soundbar to Vizio TV.

Wrapping up

In conclusion, this article explains the different methods that you can use to connect a soundbar to your Vizio TV. We hope this guide was helpful and that you were able to connect the soundbar without any issue.

