Vizio sound bar HDMI ARC not working? Here’s how to fix it

A Vizio sound bar can connect to your TV in multiple ways, but the easiest and most reliable is usually through the HDMI cable. Plus, it allows controlling the soundbar through the TV remote.

Though it isn’t very common, many users have reported that the HDMI ARC is not working on their Vizio soundbar.

This can be a very frustrating issue, as it means you would have to use either the terrible speakers on your Smart TV or connect the sound bar via an optical cable. In both cases, the sound quality would be noticeably worse.

In this post, we will show you how to fix this issue in a few simple steps.

Step 1: Check the HDMI cable and connection

The first step is to check that your sound bar is properly connected to the TV. Make sure that the HDMI cable is firmly plugged into both the sound bar and the TV.

You must ensure that the HDMI cable is plugged into the port labeled “HDMI ARC” on your Smart TV. If your TV doesn’t have this port, you will not be able to use the ARC feature.

Also, check for any damage to the HDMI cable. If there are any signs of wear and tear, it is best to replace the cable.

You should also check that your Vizio sound bar has the latest firmware installed. Firmware updates often include bug fixes and performance improvements.

Also, make sure that your Smart TV also has the latest firmware installed.

Step 3: Change audio output on your tv

If you have set up the sound bar for the first time, there are great chances that the Audio Output on your TV is set to internal speakers.

You should turn off the internal speakers of your TV and then change the TV audio output to HDMI. Similarly, you would have to change the input of the sound bar to HDMI using the remote.

Step 4: Power cycle the sound bar

If the issue persists, the next step is to power cycle the soundbar. To do this, power off and unplug the soundbar from the power outlet.

Press any button on the soundbar for a few seconds to discharge any residual power. After 30 seconds, plug the soundbar back into the power outlet and turn it on.

Step 5: Perform a factory reset

If you have tried all of the above steps and the issue refuses to go away, the next step is to factory reset the Vizio soundbar.

Doing this will erase all your custom settings and restore the soundbar to its default state.

Wrapping Up:

Hopefully, one of the above steps will fix the issue and you will be able to connect your Vizio sound bar to a smart TV with HDMI ARC.

If not, the best bet would be to contact Vizio customer support for further assistance or make a compromise and try connecting the sound bar using an optical cable.

