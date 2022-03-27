There could be a number of reasons why you might want to reset your Vizio soundbar. Maybe the sound quality has gone down and you want to start fresh, or perhaps you’ve just changed your audio setup and need to reconfigure it.

Resetting a Vizio Soundbar will restore it back to its original factory settings. This is a simple process that only takes a few minutes to do. You won’t need any special tool or technical know-how.

Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to reset a Vizio soundbar. These troubleshooting tips should work for most Vizio models. And if not, you might have to consult the instructional manual or connect with their support team.

Alright, let’s get started.

How to Soft Reset a Vizio Soundbar?

To perform a soft reset on your Vizio soundbar, simply follow these steps:

Power Off the device and unplug the power cord.

Press the ‘Power Button’ for 30 seconds.

Plug the power cord back into the soundbar.

Test out the soundbar to see if the reset was successful.



Power cycling a Vizio soundbar is a basic troubleshooting step that can solve a number of problems. If you’re still having issues after resetting the soundbar, then you may need to perform a hard reset.

How to Hard Reset a Vizio Soundbar? (Without Remote)

A hard reset is a bit more involved, but it’s still a pretty simple process.

If your Vizio Soundbar is not already on, turn it on by pressing the power button. With the soundbar turned on, press and hold the Bluetooth and Volume Down buttons simultaneously for at least 5 seconds. It’s difficult to predict how long it will take for the device to reset. Keep an eye out for the visual cue: all the led lights on the Soundbar will flash three times. Again, you will erase all the settings and preferences on the soundbar after the reset which means you will have to manually adjust your settings again.

Frequently Asked Questions

How to Reset Vizio Soundbar Remote?

If your Vizio Soundbar Remote isn’t working, try removing the batteries and pressing all buttons twice on the remote. If this doesn’t work, try different batteries.

Why and When should You reset the Vizio soundbar?

There are a few reasons why you might want to reset your Vizio soundbar.

If your soundbar is stuck in the demo mode, the only option you have is to reset the device.

Sometimes the bar refuses to connect to Bluetooth devices or the sound is choppy, in which case rebooting might help.

If there is no audio from the soundbar and you have already tried turning up the Volume on your source and on Soundbar, you must have to restart the device.

A buzzing or humming soundbar should be immediately removed from the power source. You should try power recycling the bar before you set it to factory defaults.

If the soundbar is flashing white light, it means that there is some malfunction that can be only resolved by rebooting it.

Image: KnowTechie

Conclusion

Resetting a Vizio soundbar can help solve a number of common issues. It’s a quick and easy process that only takes a few minutes to complete.

Our guide provides step-by-step instructions on how to do it. However, you should try this as your last resort when all other troubleshooting methods have failed.

