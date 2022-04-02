Vizio sound bar won’t turn on? 5 things you can do to fix it

If you own a Vizio sound bar and it isn’t turning on, don’t worry. You’re not alone.

This is a common problem with Vizio sound bars, and there are a few things you can do to try to fix it before replacing it.

In this post, we’ll walk you through some of the most common solutions. We hope one of these solutions will help get your soundbar up and running again. Let’s dive in.

Vizio Sound Bar Won’t Turn On

If for some reason your Vizio sound bar isn’t powering on, there could be a couple of reasons why. We’ll walk you through some of the most obvious solutions first, along with some options you may have never thought of.

Follow these steps in the given order before considering a replacement.

Check the Power Cable

The first thing you should check is the power cable. Make sure it’s plugged into both the soundbar and outlet and is tightly connected. If it’s not, plug it in and try turning on the soundbar again.

Look out for any physical damage to the power cable. And in case you find any, replace the cord with a new one. Any 24-volt power cord should work.

If the power cord is plugged in and the soundbar still won’t turn on, you may need to power cycle the soundbar. Unplug the power cord from the outlet. Wait 30 seconds, then plug it back in. Try turning on the soundbar again.

Check the AC Outlet or Powerstrip

Try plugging the power cord into a different outlet or power strip. Sometimes, the AC outlet or power strip gets damaged due to an electrical overload and it eventually stops working.

If it works on a different outlet or power strip, then you know that the problem is with the outlet or power strip. If that’s the case, it’s time to replace them.

Check the Circuit Breaker

The next thing you should check is the circuit breaker. More often than not, the circuit breaker gets tripped when there’s too much demand on the electrical system. This problem is easily detectable as not only the soundbar won’t turn on, but other devices in your home as well.

Check the Remote

Try turning on the soundbar using the power button found on the soundbar. If it turns on, then the problem is with the remote.

You might have to power cycle the remote by removing batteries or even going as far as replacing the batteries altogether. And if that doesn’t work, then the remote might be defective and needs to be replaced.

Reset the Soundbar

This method is only applicable when you are sure that the soundbar is receiving power, or there is no hardware issue. Resetting the Vizio Soundbar to factory defaults would erase all your customized settings and as a result, fix any firmware-related issues.

Wrapping up

These are some of the most common solutions to your Vizio soundbar not turning on.

If you’ve tried all of these solutions and your soundbar still isn’t working, you can try contacting Vizio’s technical support team for more help. Otherwise, you should seriously consider replacing the soundbar.

