How to connect JBL speakers to computers and laptops?

JBL Speakers are best known for their quality sound, compact design, and durability. The audio-hardware manufacturer is a subsidiary of Harman and has a promising future in the smart speaker market currently dominated by Amazon and Google.

The company offers different speakers for different setups, and it can be a little confusing to know how to connect them correctly to your devices.

This post will help you with step-by-step instructions on how to pair JBL speakers with computers and laptops.

Connectivity Method 1: (AUX Cable)

Except for a few of the latest models, all JBL Speakers offer two connectivity options: Bluetooth and AUX.

The latter is the simplest way to pair JBL speakers to your computer or laptop. All you need is a 3.5mm male-to-male AUX cable and these step-by-step instructions:

If your JBL speaker is powered off, you’ll have to turn on the speaker by pressing the power button. You can verify it by checking the visibility of the blue light on the ‘ Power button. ‘

‘ Next, you would have to lift the slot cover on the back of your JBL speaker to reveal the slot where you can plugin the 3.5mm audio cable or connect a micro-USB cable.

Image: KnowTechie

Insert one end of the AUX cable into the 3.5mm audio jack on your JBL speaker.

After that, you have to insert the other end of the 3.5mm cable into the audio output port of your computer or laptop.

Image: KnowTechie

You might have to change the output device on your computer or laptop to play audio through your JBL speaker.

If you are using Windows 10:

Find the ‘Volume‘ icon at the bottom right on your screen and click on it. Next, you will have to click the ‘Upward’ Arrow next to your default output. Then, a panel will appear with all the available audio outputs. Lastly, you will have to find and set your JBL speaker as your preferred audio output.

Image: KnowTechie

If you are using macOS then follow the below steps:

Click the Apple Menu , which you can find on the upper-left corner of the screen.

, which you can find on the upper-left corner of the screen. From the Apple Menu, click on System Preferences.

Image: KnowTechie

Now, within the System Preferences, go to the Sound Preferences.

Image: KnowTechie

Here you can find the Output Button at the top of the Sound preferences window. Click this button.

Image: KnowTechie

In Output settings, you’ll see a list of connected and recognized audio devices. Select the device you wish to set (in our case, JBL speaker) by clicking its entry in the list.

Image: KnowTechie

Connectivity Method 2: (Bluetooth)

The following list of JBL speakers don’t have an AUX input, so the only way to connect them is via Bluetooth.

To start, ‘Turn On’ your JBL speaker, and press the Bluetooth button until you hear a sound. Also, an LED light will continuously blink, indicating that your JBL Bluetooth speaker is in ‘Discovery mode.’

On Windows 10:

Go to the bottom-left corner of your screen and click the Start button . Alternatively, you can search ‘Bluetooth and other devices’ in the search box.

. Alternatively, you can search ‘Bluetooth and other devices’ in the search box. Now, click the Settings icon in the Start Menu and a ‘Windows Setting‘ Screen will appear.

Image: KnowTechie

Click on ‘Devices’ and it will navigate to the ‘ Bluetooth and other devices ’ screen.

’ screen. Enable Bluetooth, if it’s not already, by toggling on the switch.

Image: KnowTechie

Now, click ‘Add Bluetooth or Other Device‘ at the top of the screen. The Add a Device Screen will pop up instantly.

Image: KnowTechie

From here, you will have to select ‘Bluetooth’ in the Add a Device screen. After a few seconds a list of ‘Discoverable Devices‘ will appear on the screen.

Image: KnowTechie

From the list of available Bluetooth Devices, select your JBL speaker. The Bluetooth light will stop blinking on your JBL speaker which indicates that your Bluetooth speaker is now paired with your PC or laptop.

Image: KnowTechie

On macOS

Click the Apple icon on the upper-left corner of the screen to open the Apple Menu .

on the upper-left corner of the screen to open the . Select the System Preferences within the Apple Menu, and select the Bluetooth icon.

Image: KnowTechie

Within the Bluetooth window, you can see the list of Bluetooth-available devices. if you don’t see anything that means you have to turn on Bluetooth first.

Click on the Connect Button next to your JBL speaker from the list.

Image: KnowTechie

There you go, your JBL Bluetooth speaker is now paired to macOS.

Wrapping it all up

In conclusion, this article shows you how to connect your JBL speakers to computers and laptops through either the AUX port or a Bluetooth connection.

We have also given detailed instructions for Windows 10 and macOS users. So whatever your chosen device, follow these simple steps, and you’ll enjoy great-quality audio in no time.

