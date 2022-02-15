How to connect JBL speakers together?

Though the American audio hardware manufacturer has been around for decades, most users know JBL by its success in portable speakers. Whether you want to party at the beach or turn your phone into a sound system, JBL offers something for everyone.

What a lot of people don’t know is that JBL Bluetooth speakers connect easily to each other. The feature dubbed as ‘Connect’ was first introduced in Pulse 2, Clip 2, and Flip 3 which allowed users to link JBL speakers together. The maximum limit was set to two devices at a time.

Later, the company saw the potential of their portable speakers at outdoor parties where friends usually bring their speakers with them. It released the next generation speakers with the ‘Connect+’ communication protocol that extended the limit to 100 speakers.

In this post, we will help you with a step-by-step guide on how to connect two or multiple JBL speakers together using different protocols. You will find FAQs right at the end of this post to better understand the connectivity process and its limitations. So, let’s get to it.

How to link JBL speakers together

Turn on all the JBL speakers by pressing the ‘Power Button’. Press the ‘Bluetooth Button‘ on the primary speaker to enable pairing with the source. Open ‘Bluetooth Settings’ on your Mac, Windows, iPhone, or Android, and search for the available devices. Pair the primary speaker with the audio source. Play Music from the source. At this moment, you can listen to music from only the primary speaker. Press the ‘Connect Button’ on the primary JBL speaker. It looks like an ‘hourglass‘ symbol on speakers with ‘Connect’ and ‘Connect+’ communication protocols, and an ‘infinity‘ symbol for speakers with ‘PartyBoost’. Now, press the ‘Connect Button’ on the secondary speaker and wait for the audio cue. Congratulations! You have successfully connected two JBL speakers together and now you can listen to the same track on both of them simultaneously. Repeat ‘Step 7’ to connect multiple JBL speakers together.

You can download the smartphone app (‘JBL Portable’ (Android, iOS) formerly named ‘JBL Connect’) to visualize the pairing process. In the app, you can switch between ‘Party’ and ‘Stereo’ mode once multiple speakers are connected.

FAQs:

What JBL Speakers Can Connect Together?

JBL speakers can connect with each other as long as they follow the same protocol.

For example, Pulse 3 and Charge 4 can connect together, whereas Pulse 2 and Flip 4 can’t connect because they follow different communication protocols.

The following list will help you figure out what protocol your JBL speaker supports.

Keep in mind that JBL’s communication protocols are not backwards compatible. Also, no older model can upgrade to ‘Connect+’ or ‘Party Boost’ except for the JBL Charge 3.

What is the Maximum Limit of Connected JBL Speakers?

The limit varies from model to model and depends mainly on the communication protocol.

As mentioned earlier, the connection limit is two for models that support the ‘connect’ protocol. Whereas, those with the latest protocols can be connected to 100 speakers simultaneously.

How can I set my connected JBL speakers in Stereo Mode?

JBL’s smartphone app allows you to set two or multiple connected JBL speakers to either ‘Stereo‘ or ‘Party‘ Mode.

However, only identical JBL speakers can give you Stereo sound. Any other configuration will result in dual-mono sound.

No, the old JBL speakers with Connect+ technology cannot upgrade to ‘PartyBoost’. With only one exception of the JBL Charge 3, the company has strictly isolated its communication protocols.

So if your JBL speaker has hit its upgrade ceiling, all you can do is shell out some extra bucks for the latest device.

How do I unlink one JBL speaker from the group?

You can delink one or multiple JBL speakers from the rest in a multi-pairing scenario without any inconvenience. You can either press the power button to turn it off or the connect button to unpair it.

However, you should make sure before disconnecting that it should not be the primary speaker (the one connected with the audio source).

What is the difference between JBL Connect+ and PartyBoost?

While ‘Connect+’ was a significant improvement over the original ‘Connect’ offers users more flexibility while pairing their speakers, PartyBoost has nothing to offer more than the connectivity range.

The latest Speakers with PartyBoost have a wireless range of 60+ feet as compared to 30+ in those having Connect+. The number of maximum connected devices for both protocols is the same: 100 speakers.

Wrapping it all up

Pairing two or multiple JBL speakers is a breeze but you have to make sure that all of them have the same communication protocol.

You can connect up to 100 portable JBL speakers with the latest protocols (Connect+ or PartyBoost), whereas the old ones (with connect) can be linked to only one additional speaker.

Hopefully, this post will make the pairing process easy for you.

