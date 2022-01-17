Wired headphones are “in” again: 5 of the best ones

Despite the widespread availability and popularity of wireless headphones and earbuds, it seems as though wired headphones are making a comeback. Gen Z is ditching popular wireless earbuds like AirPods and Beats Wireless headphones and opting for wired headphones instead.

Mashable even reported that wired headphones are a “must-have” item for the fall. Popular celebrities, like Bella Hadid and Zoë Kravtiz, have been walking the streets sporting wired headphones, and young people are starting to follow suit.

Whether they like the “vintage” look or are simply following the latest trend, wired headphones may begin to fly off shelves. Here are some of the benefits of using wired headphones and the best ones you can get your hands on this year.

Benefits of Wired Headphones

Wired headphones offer some benefits for all types of listeners, including:

Enhanced sound quality

Easier to repair

Less chance of them falling out of your ears

Typically fit ears properly

Generally less expensive

A good, quality pair of wired headphones or earbuds can make your listening experience that much better. They can be easily repaired if they stop working without you breaking the bank. On occasion, wireless headphones can run into Bluetooth connectivity issues, which can be frustrating to deal with.

Additionally, with 63% of companies making remote work a permanent fixture after the COVID-19 pandemic, wired headphones may be the best option for people looking to drown out the noise in their homes and hop onto video calls.

Remote workers need to be productive, and many wired headphones include noise cancellation features that can help eliminate distractions and high-quality microphones that can make videoconferencing on Zoom or Google Meet a breeze.

What are some of the best-wired headphones on the market? Here are five of the best ones you can purchase right now.

Image: KnowTechie

These headphones provide sound-isolating noise cancellation and deep bass, all in a sleek, discreet and secure design. Sound-isolating technology blocks 37 decibels of outside noise, and the headphones come with a zippered carrying case to take with you on the go.

The SE215 headphones have an over-ear design to ensure they stay in place, which many consumers seem to enjoy. Its detachable cable is durable and can easily be replaced if damaged.

Image: KnowTechie

The E10C headphones from SoundMAGIC provide superb sound quality and come with a three-button remote with automatic switching between Android and Apple phones. This allows you to change between devices with ease.

These headphones are compatible with all smartphones and are ergonomically designed to fit comfortably in the ear canal. They’re designed to withstand the rigors of life due to their metal, one-piece construction.

Image: KnowTechie

The Razer BlackShark V2 X is a pair of wired esports gaming headphones used for enhanced sound quality. They provide rich trebles, powerful bass, and brighter sounds.

These headphones offer noise cancellation and great speech pickup with their built-in microphone. This pair of headphones will eliminate distractions so gamers can focus on improving their gameplay and beating out opponents. They’re lightweight and comfortable, as they have thick padding and memory foam ear cushions.

Image: KnowTechie

The Beyerdynamic DT 770 Pro 250 OHM Over-Ear Studio Headphones are a great choice for professionals who need reliable, high-quality sound. Audio professionals worldwide have used these headphones in the studio for decades. They offer very transparent sound and boast extremely detailed resolution.

One notable feature of these headphones is the comfort level they bring to the table. The steel headband ensures a secure fit, and the single-sided cable prevents wires from getting tangled.

Image: KnowTechie

These JBL Endurance RUN headphones are a great wired option for those who exercise regularly or commute daily. They can be worn in-ear or behind the ears. The ergonomically designed headphones, which feature TwistLock and FlexSoft technology, are lightweight and do not fall out while listening.

One additional feature worth noting is that the headphones are sweatproof, so you won’t need to worry about extreme sweating or outdoor weather conditions no matter how hard your workout is.

Will You Purchase Wired Headphones in 2022?

While every type of listener is different, one or more items on this list will suit your needs. The wired headphone trend may be one you’ll want to hop on.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.