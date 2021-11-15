Great, wired earbuds are already considered ‘retro’ fashion

In case you weren’t feeling old enough yet on this cold Monday morning, there’s a new (old) trend in fashion that’s going to leave some of us boomers in the dark. Those nice $200 Apple AirPods you just got are already out of style. And what has taken their place? Corded earbuds.

Yep, you read that correctly. Thanks to a scathing new report from The Wall Street Journal, we’ve been made aware this morning that wireless earbuds are out, and you really need a nice pair of corded earbuds to bring your wardrobe together.

Coming out as a wired earbuds truther pic.twitter.com/z6cHJxkCHW — 🧚🏻 (@redbullslush) November 10, 2021

So what’s the big deal over corded earbuds these anyways? It seems to me like we only recently got to the point of having these impressive true wireless earbuds, like the Apple AirPods. Why are people so excited about corded earbuds again all of a sudden?

Apparently, corded earbuds have already become “retro.” See, fashion is a never-ending cycle of trends and recycled aesthetics that get used over and over again.

Kids always want to dress differently from their parents, who dressed differently from their parents.

And there aren’t but so many options to choose from, so we eventually circle back around to a style that has already come and gone.

And that’s pretty much what has happened here. Wireless earbuds have essentially become “too normal” to be cool anymore.

This time around, it’s the corded earbuds that have come back. Who knows, maybe once the corded earbuds go out of style we can all go back to running around with boomboxes on our shoulders. You can go ahead and Google what a boombox is.

All this news does for me is confirm something that I’ve already known for a little while now: I’m no longer “cool,” if I ever was in the first place. But that’s okay with me.

I’ll just be “uncool” over here with my wireless buds while the rest of you spend 15 minutes untangling that rat’s nest of wires from your fashionable corded earbuds.

