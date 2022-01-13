Would you pay $85 for a pair of Beats Studio Buds?

OK, that headline is a little vague, but it’s a serious question. Usually, a pair of Beats Studio Buds sells for $150, but right now Best Buy is running a deal that gets you a pair for just $85. The only kicker is that it’s a refurbished model, meaning they’ve been opened or returned to Best Buy.

I mean, paying $85 vs. the typical $150 seems like a good deal, right? Well, it sure is. And the good thing about these being refurbished means that they’re Geek Squad certified, meaning they’ve been repaired or restored to like-new quality.

Plus, Best Buy will even throw in six free months of Apple Music and Apple News+, along with three free months of Apple TV+. Granted, this only applies for new subscribers, but hey, create a burner account and take advantage of the free perks anyway.

As for these headphones, the noise-canceling technology helps eliminate ambient sounds for crisp audio, while a powerful battery provides up to 8 hours of playback for uninterrupted use. Featuring dual beamforming mics, these Beats by Dr. Dre Studio Buds earbuds enhance clarity during phone calls.

Again, the choice is yours. Either pay $150 for these Beats Studio Buds or $85. The obvious answer here is the $85 option. If you need to learn more about this deal, click the button below.

