Amazon offering 20% off Nooie’s best-selling cam 360 for next 7 days

As the name implies, the Nooie Cam 360 allows you to get a 360-degree view of the area you’ve placed the camera. Not only that, but it also rotates 94 degrees vertically, which gives you a fantastic range of view.

This means that, say, you’ve placed the camera in your living room; no matter where your little ones or pets are, you’ll be able to see if they’ve gotten onto the couch or are curious about the hallway.

When you’re able to rotate the camera however you like, you’ll get complete peace of mind. Whereas with normal stationary cameras, once your pets or little ones are out of sight, who knows what sorts of trouble they’ll get into! With Nooie’s Cam 360 – never worry about losing track of your loved one again!

