Grab this Razer Kraken Tournament Edition headset for only $59 (normally $99)

Gaming headsets can make a huge difference in online shooters, so make sure you hear every footstep with this Razer Kraken Tournament Edition 7.1 surround headset for only $59 on Prime Day 2020. Normally, this puppy would set you back a cool $99.

It features 7.1 surround sound and is compatible with PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and will work with the upcoming next-gen consoles, as well. If your head gets warm when wearing headsets, have no fear, as this unit features cooling earcups that should help keep your head in the game.

The headset is outfitted with custom 50mm drivers to pump all the sound effects of the game directly into your brain and the noise-canceling mic means that your teammates won’t hear your screaming crotch goblins in the background.

