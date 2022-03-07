Jump on your next Zoom call with this 4K webcam, now just $42

Folks are investing a lot of money into their work-from-home setups, particularly when it comes to their webcams. Some opt for an expensive DSLR camera while others throw their money at 4K webcams. If you’re looking for the latter, then take a look at this deal DEPSTECH is offering up.

For a limited time, you can get this 4K webcam for just $42 with code 8GLSFHCI, along with clipping the 15% on-site coupon. This camera typically sells for $70.

This webcam offers 4K streaming and full HD video, a nifty autofocus feature, dual mics and noise canceling, and a whole lot more. For a complete rundown of features and takeaways, be se sure to visit the product page here or by clicking the button below.

Amazon shoppers seem to love it too. Out of 1,093 user reviews, this webcam boasts a nearly perfect review rating of five and a half stars. And if you’re willing to give it a try, $42 is all it takes. Just be sure to enter code 8GLSFHCI at checkout. The promo code expires on March 10.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.