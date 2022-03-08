These wireless earbuds are now on sale for a ridiculous $12

If you’re like me and lose earbuds a lot and need a quick pair to last for a few months, do yourself a favor and check these S12 earbuds out. Right now, they’re down to just $12 with promo code VN8ZWVWZ. Yup, that’s right, $12. These headphones typically sell for $30.

For $12, these earbuds pack a bunch of features. For starters, you get a nifty charging case that adds six hours of charge. Not to mention, the headphones themselves give you up to 30-hours of battery life. Plus, the case supports USB-C charging.

But how do they sound? According to the reviews, they sound great. Here’s how one Amazon reviewer puts it: “Love these wireless headphones, best sound I have had from any others including wired ones. The sound quality is great with deep bass.”

The earbuds themselves feature 10mm dynamic speakers and support Bluetooth 5.0. In addition, you can control what’s playing via the earbuds’ smart controls functionality. Plus, they’re also IPX8 waterproof rated, so you don’t have to worry about getting them wet.

When it comes to earbud deals, you’re not going to find anything better than this price. At just $12, you’d be crazy to pass this up, especially if you’re in the market for a pair. And even if you’re not, get them anyways – they could make for a great backup pair in the event you lose your daily drivers.

If you plan on jumping on this, be sure to enter code VN8ZWVWZ at checkout to get the discount. But the clock is ticking; this code expires on March 12, so don’t hesitate to pull the trigger on this.

