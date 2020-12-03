Deals
Amazon has a ton of HyperX gaming gear up for grabs in a huge one-day sale
Today only!
If you’re looking to stock up on some HyperX gaming gear, today is your day because Amazon has a huge one-day sale on a ton of HyperX gear that includes steep discounts on gaming headsets, keyboards, mouses, and a whole lot more.
So what’s up for grabs? Literally, everything. Some of our favorites include the $40 Cloud Stinger gaming headset (usually $60), the $40 HyperX Alloy mechanical keyboard, and the company’s $15 4-1 Joy-Con charging station (usually $30). Again, there’s plenty of more options here. The full list can be found here.
Whether you need to grab something for yourself or need to cross someone off your holiday shopping list, it’s definitely worth considering any of these deals. Just keep in mind, these prices are only good for today, so jump on it while you can. Click the button below for more information.
Editors’ Recommendations:
- Learn how to tinker with the Raspberry Pi in this $50 course bundle
- Score killer Mac apps like Parallels Desktop Pro, Luminar 4, plus 10 more for just $42
- Clean up with this stellar Roborock E4 robovac deal, down to $189 for Cyber Monday
- You can snag some AirPods right now for only $140 on Amazon
Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.