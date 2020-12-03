Amazon has a ton of HyperX gaming gear up for grabs in a huge one-day sale

If you’re looking to stock up on some HyperX gaming gear, today is your day because Amazon has a huge one-day sale on a ton of HyperX gear that includes steep discounts on gaming headsets, keyboards, mouses, and a whole lot more.

So what’s up for grabs? Literally, everything. Some of our favorites include the $40 Cloud Stinger gaming headset (usually $60), the $40 HyperX Alloy mechanical keyboard, and the company’s $15 4-1 Joy-Con charging station (usually $30). Again, there’s plenty of more options here. The full list can be found here.

Whether you need to grab something for yourself or need to cross someone off your holiday shopping list, it’s definitely worth considering any of these deals. Just keep in mind, these prices are only good for today, so jump on it while you can. Click the button below for more information.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.