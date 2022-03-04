Don’t want to pay for Photoshop? Get a 2-year subscription to Pixlr Premium for 58% off

Want to know how Kevin makes all those fancy images for all the deal posts we feature here on KnowTechie? If the first thing that comes to mind is Photoshop – guess again.

Instead, he takes advantage of Pixlr Premium. It’s an excellent alternative that offers pretty much everything Photoshop has to offer, but for a whole lot cheaper.

And if you’re looking to give it a try, StackSocial is offering up a two-year subscription to Pixlr Premium for just $79. This subscription typically costs $191, so that’s 58% off in savings. Not bad, right?

So why use Pixlr? Well, Photoshop can be pretty intimidating for newbies. Pixlr is aimed primarily at beginners, but it’s also designed for more seasoned professionals. And instead of clunky and resource-hungry software, Pixlr runs right in your web browser.

On top of that, you get a ton of features. For example, you’ll get access to thousands of different design templates, an easy drag-and-drop photo editor, access to its AI background remover, and a whole lot more. For the full rundown of features, be sure to check out the product page here.

If you’re someone who has been thinking about jumping on a Photoshop subscription, do yourself a favor and consider Pixlr Premium. In the long run, you’ll save money and precious hard drive space. Click the button below for more info.

