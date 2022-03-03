Amazon’s Echo Show 8 is a smart speaker with a screen. Right now, it’s down to $70

If you’re looking for something with a little more functionality than the Echo or Echo Dot, allow us to introduce you to Echo Show 8. In a nutshell, it’s essentially Alexa stuffed into a screen that you can put anywhere in your home.

The Echo Show 8 typically sells for $110, but right now, this Amazon deal knocks the price down to just $70. That’s $40 in savings, which is pretty sweet if you ask us.

If you’re someone who lives in Alexa’s ecosystem, the Echo Show 8 is something worth considering adding to your lineup. Its 8″ HD display lets you display your favorite photos, see on-screen lyrics with Amazon Music, and you can even watch your favorite movies and TV shows on platforms like Hulu and Netflix.

Bonus Deal: If $70 is a little too rich for your blood, Woot is blowing out refurbished Echo Show 5’s at just $35 a pop. Sure, it’s an older model, but $35 is one helluva bargain.

The possibilities are endless with the Echo Show 8, and at just $70, this is something you should seriously consider taking advantage of. For the full rundown of features, click the button below for more information. We’re not sure when Amazon is pulling the plug on this price, so act sooner rather than later.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.