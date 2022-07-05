Helm Audio’s early Prime Day deal gets you a HiFi bundle for cheap

If you’re someone who takes their audio seriously, then do yourself a favor and see what the folks at Helm Audio have up for grabs in its early Prime Day deal.

For a limited time, readers can score this exclusive HiFi bundle that includes a DB12 AAAMP mobile headphone amplifier and a Bolt DAC for just $169.99. This bundle typically sells for $299.99.

So, what do you get with this bundle? First, let’s start with the DB12. For starters, just know that this little dongle is powerful with big POWER. The AAA in AAAMP stands for Achromatic Audio Amplifier, which THX created to increase volume levels without distortion.

Image: Joe Rice-Jones / KnowTechie

So how much power does the DB12 give you? Enough to boost your listening by 12dB or over double the perceived level of loudness. If you want to learn more, Joe reviewed it a couple of years ago and absolutely swears by it.

Next up is the Bolt DAC/AMP. This device is a mobile USB digital-analog converter and it’s used to boost the audio output of any given file you’re listening to. Essentially, it converts boring MP3 or audio files to full-grade studio quality.

Image: Helm Audio

The dongle works with any device. Whether you’re on a Mac, Android, or PC – the Bolt DAC/AMP works with just about anything. If you’re on iPhone, you’ll require a Lightning to USB Camera Adapter. More details here.

All in all, being able to score this HiFi bundle at just $169.99 vs. the usual $299.99 is a no-brainer. And if you’re someone who takes their audio seriously, this is certainly something to consider. Click the button below for more details.

