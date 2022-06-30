This PHYLIAN electric toothbrush with 10 brush heads is just $17

Electric toothbrushes can run pretty expensive if you use the more common name brands. But in reality, they all offer the same functionality. So there’s no reason why buyers have to spend an arm and a leg to get one.

So if you want to try one out on the cheap, we have an exclusive deal for KnowTechie readers. Right now, you can get this PHYLIAN Sonic electric toothbrush for just $16.79 with promo code NIWSFHTA and clipping the $5 on-site coupon. It typically sells for $30.

So what does $17 get you? For starters, you get the toothbrush, plus eight extra brush heads. On top of that, PHYLIAN will even throw in a handy travel case to go along with your purchase.

The toothbrush can go 60 days without a charge, and charging it back to 100% takes about three hours. Additionally, the brush runs 40,000 vibrations per minute and offers five different cleaning modes. More features here.

Out of over 2,500 reviews, this electric toothbrush is sitting on a nearly perfect review rating of four and a half stars. Try it out for yourself and see if those reviews ring true. At just $17, you’re not gambling much away here.

Again, clip the $5 on-site coupon to get the discount and enter promo code NIWSFHTA at checkout. PHYLIAN tells KnowTechie that this offer is valid through July 3. Click the button below for more info.

