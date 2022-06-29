Get a Ring video doorbell and an Echo Show 5 bundle for just $85

Amazon is getting impatient waiting for its annual Prime Day sales event. Right now, they’re offering an early Prime Day deal that scores Prime Members a Ring video doorbell and an Echo Show 5 bundle for just $85.

Yes, you read that correctly. $85 gets you a brand new Ring video doorbell and an Echo Show 5. This bundle would typically cost buyers $189. That’s insane and almost makes it a criminal offense if you don’t take advantage of this.

The Ring video doorbell is the staple when it comes to these types of devices. You get a 1080P HD video and can watch the feed directly from your Echo Show 5. On top of that, you get motion detection, night vision, privacy zones, and much more.

Image: Ring

The Echo Show 5 is a smaller Echo device aimed as a bedside or desk companion. It’s essentially Alexa stuffed into a screen. And with a Ring video doorbell, these two devices go hand in hand.

Again, you can get both of these devices for just $85. However, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this special Prime Day price. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Click the button below for more info.

