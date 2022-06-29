Connect with us

Get a Ring video doorbell and an Echo Show 5 bundle for just $85

You’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this special Prime Day price.

Amazon is getting impatient waiting for its annual Prime Day sales event. Right now, they’re offering an early Prime Day deal that scores Prime Members a Ring video doorbell and an Echo Show 5 bundle for just $85.

Yes, you read that correctly. $85 gets you a brand new Ring video doorbell and an Echo Show 5. This bundle would typically cost buyers $189. That’s insane and almost makes it a criminal offense if you don’t take advantage of this.

The Ring video doorbell is the staple when it comes to these types of devices. You get a 1080P HD video and can watch the feed directly from your Echo Show 5. On top of that, you get motion detection, night vision, privacy zones, and much more.

The Echo Show 5 is a smaller Echo device aimed as a bedside or desk companion. It’s essentially Alexa stuffed into a screen. And with a Ring video doorbell, these two devices go hand in hand.

Again, you can get both of these devices for just $85. However, you’ll have to be an Amazon Prime member to get this special Prime Day price. If not, sign up for a free 30-day trial here. Click the button below for more info.

