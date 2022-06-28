Connect with us

This Foxpark solar wireless backup camera is down to $112

Image: KnowTechie

If your car lacks a backup camera and you’re feeling left out of all the fun, do yourself a favor and check out this deal the folks at Foxpark are currently offering KnowTechie readers.

For a limited time, you can get this Foxpark solar wireless backup camera for just $112 with promo code N75BAAWO and clipping the $50 on-site coupon. This backup camera typically sells for $180. That’s a savings of 38%.

This backup camera does it all, plus some. Since it runs on solar, there’s no complicated installation process. The device has a 3350mAh rechargeable battery; you only need the sun to charge it. Foxpark claims installation requires no drilling and zero wiring.

The camera features a 1080P image sensor, and the picture provides a clear, unobstructed view of your rear on a 5″ FHD LCD screen. Additionally, the camera can see objects as far as nine feet under low-light conditions.

All in all, this is a pretty solid value at $112. So if you’re in the market for an affordable backup camera and don’t want to spend more money installing one, this is a safe bet.

Again, clip the $50 on-site coupon to get the discount and enter promo code N75BAAWO at checkout. This special offer is good through July 11. Click the button below for more details.

