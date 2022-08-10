Preorder the new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro and save $30

Samsung’s new Galaxy Buds 2 Pro are here, and if you’re mulling the idea of buying one, the company is extending a special offer that should get you to pull the trigger early.

Preorder the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro now and get $30 in Samsung credit, plus a free charging pad. Additionally, you can get a $75 trade-in credit — guaranteed with any Galaxy Buds, in any condition.

Plus, Samsung says a $50 trade-in credit is guaranteed with any wireless audio, so even more incentive to jump on this offer.

The latest Pro 2 buds will cost $229.99 and are available for preorder today and officially launching on August 26.

This time around Samsung opted for a smaller, more portable design for its Galaxy Buds 2 Pro. They’re about 15 percent smaller than the original Buds Pro and come in black, white, or purple.

With up to 8 hours of battery life (or five when using ANC), Samsung’s Galaxy Buds Pro 2 have impressive battery life. And you can add an additional 30 hours of battery life from the Buds 2 Pro case.

