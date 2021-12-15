Razer’s Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard is just $80 right now at Best Buy

Looking for a new keyboard? This Razer Huntsman Mini gaming keyboard is down to just $79.99. That’s a $40 discount from the original price of $119.99.

The Razer Huntsman Mini is a 60% 10-keyless mechanical gaming keyboard that uses the company’s own Linear Optical mechanical switch technology. With full-range RGB backlighting, this is the perfect mini-keyboard for gamers.

The Huntsman’s sturdy, aluminum design is built to maintain complete structural integrity, making the discounted price tag even more impressive. There’s also a white version available too. Click the button below for more details.

