Prime Day 2023 deals arrive early – save big on your favorite gadgets

Are you ready for Amazon Prime Day 2023? This exclusive two-day shopping event for Amazon Prime members is just around the corner, and we’ve got some insider info on some of the best tech deals available right now.

From Apple AirPods Pro to JBL speakers, these Amazon tech deals can help you save big on the best-selling tech products. We’ll highlight our top 10 favorite early tech deals that you won’t want to miss ahead of Prime Day 2023.

Note: Some of these deals require an Amazon Prime Membership. You can sign up for a free 30-day trial here if you’re not already a member. Take advantage of the deals, and if you find that it doesn’t suit your needs, remember to cancel before the trial period ends.

Whether you’re in need of new earbuds, a streaming device, or a tablet, we’ve got you covered. So let’s dive in and discover some of our favorite early Prime Day tech deals.

Let’s get to it!

Apple AirPods Pro 2nd generation

Image: KnowTechie

Everyone loves a good deal on Apple products, and the 2nd Generation AirPods Pro is no exception. But here’s where things get a bit awkward. When we originally wrote this, Amazon had these down to $199.99. Today, that’s no longer the story.

Currently, Amazon has these wireless earbuds on sale for $229. That’s only an 8% discount. They were originally 20% off. But here’s some good news: Verizon has them down to $199.99 right now.

With amazing noise-canceling capabilities, adaptive transparency mode, and great sound quality, AirPods Pro is one of our favorite earbuds of 2023.

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) 4.5 $249.00 $199.99 The 2nd-gen AirPods Pro 2 pack a punch with their superior sound, active noise-cancellation, and stylish design - perfect for tech-savvy audiophiles who want to elevate their audio experience. What We Like: Impressive Noise Cancellation: The AirPods Pro 2 offer top-notch active noise cancellation, providing an immersive listening experience by blocking out unwanted ambient sounds.

Enhanced Comfort and Fit: With their customizable silicone ear tips, the AirPods Pro 2 ensure a secure and comfortable fit, making them perfect for extended listening sessions or workouts.

Enhanced Comfort and Fit: With their customizable silicone ear tips, the AirPods Pro 2 ensure a secure and comfortable fit, making them perfect for extended listening sessions or workouts.

Adaptive EQ: The AirPods Pro 2 feature Adaptive EQ, which automatically adjusts the audio to suit the shape of your ears, delivering a tailored and balanced sound output.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device

Image: KnowTechie

If you’re in need of a budget-friendly streaming device with Alexa compatibility, look no further than the Fire TV Stick 4K Max. Right now, you can get it for just $25. That’s over 55% off!

This popular streaming device supports all the best streaming services, like Disney+, HBO Max, and Peacock. Plus, it comes with a voice search remote that can control all your Alexa-compatible gadgets.

With support for 4K (HDR10 and Dolby Vision) and Dolby Atmos sound, this device offers an immersive viewing experience.

Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device $54.99 If you want to take full advantage of your 4K TV, this Fire Stick will meet your needs with 4K streaming, Wi-Fi 6 connectivity, Dolby Atmos audio, and more. What We Like: Snappy, responsive user interface

4K Ultra HD streaming on eligible streaming packages

4K Ultra HD streaming on eligible streaming packages

Dolby Atmos audio

Apple iPad 9th generation

Image: KnowTechie

Looking for a new tablet?

This 9th Generation iPad is currently on sale for as low as $279.99, down from its typical price of $329.

With a 10.2-inch Retina display and True Tone technology, this iPad offers a stunning visual experience, even if you barely get to use it. Kids have it all these days, am I right?

It also features an eight-megapixel Wide back camera, a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage, and stereo speakers for an enhanced tablet experience.

Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB, 2021 model) 5.0 $329.00 $279.00 If you want to save money and don't need the latest and greatest features, a 2021 iPad might be a great option. The 2021 model is still relatively new, with plenty of power and capabilities to meet your daily needs.

What We Like: Portable and lightweight: The 2021 iPad is designed to be portable and lightweight, making it easy to take with you on the go.

Long battery life: The 2021 iPad has a long battery life, so you can use it for hours on end without needing to recharge.

JBL Flip 6

Image: Kevin Raposo / KnowTechie

Take your next outdoor adventure to the next level with the JBL Flip 6 portable speaker. Normally priced at $129.95, this compact speaker is currently on sale for only $99.95—a 23% discount.

When Kevin eventually publishes his “Best JBL Speakers” post, you’ll find that it’s ranked in the top three of all JBL speakers. So if he suggests that you buy it at a discount, there’s a very good reason why.

Since you can’t read the post yet, we chose it due to its stylish design and intuitive features. Plus, it’s fully weatherproof so that it can withstand even the toughest summer weather conditions. The list goes on, but we’ll let you judge for yourself.

JBL Flip 6 - Portable Bluetooth Speaker 4.7 $129.95 $99.95 The JBL Flip 6, a 2-way speaker system is designed to provide impressive, high-quality sound. With a racetrack-shaped woofer for rich low and midrange frequencies, a separate tweeter for clear highs, and dual passive radiators for deep bass, the Flip 6 delivers an immersive audio experience. What We Like: IP67 waterproof and dustproof: Take the Flip 6 anywhere, from the pool to the park, without worrying about water or dust damage.

12 hours of playtime: Enjoy uninterrupted music with up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Bold design: The Flip 6 combines bold audio with a stylish design that fits any personal style.

12 hours of playtime: Enjoy uninterrupted music with up to 12 hours of playtime on a single charge.

Bold design: The Flip 6 combines bold audio with a stylish design that fits any personal style.

PartyBoost feature: Enhance your party experience by pairing two PartyBoost-compatible speakers for stereo sound.

Eufy Solo IndoorCam C24

Image: KnowTechie

When it comes to indoor security cameras, Eufy is known for its high-quality products. The Solo IndoorCam C24 is no exception.

This camera has in-device AI that can determine whether a human or pet is present, providing you with peace of mind while you’re away from home.

You can experience this advanced technology for just $34.99 by applying an on-page coupon at checkout. The C24 offers up to 2K clarity and advanced night vision capabilities, along with built-in two-way audio for easy communication.

eufy Security Solo IndoorCam 4.5 $42.99 The eufy Security Solo IndoorCam is a feature-packed surveillance solution for your home. With on-device AI, it records relevant events only when humans or pets are detected. Enjoy crystal-clear 2K video quality, two-way audio communication, and advanced night vision for round-the-clock monitoring. What We Like: Relevant Recordings: The on-device AI ensures that the camera records only when it detects humans or pets.

High-Quality Video: Experience exceptional clarity with up to 2K resolution allowing you to see every detail of what's happening inside your home.

Two-Way Audio: Communicate in real-time with anyone near the camera using the built-in two-way audio features.

Smart Integration: Seamlessly connect the IndoorCam to Apple HomeKit, Google Assistant, or Amazon Alexa.

Advanced Night Vision: Keep a watchful eye on any room, even in low-light conditions. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Apple Pencil 2

Image: KnowTechie

The Apple Pencil is a must-have accessory for iPad users who love to take notes, draw, and more. This versatile tool is currently on sale for 31% off at $89—an excellent deal if you’re looking to enhance your creative endeavors on your iPad.

Apple Pencil (2nd Generation) 4.7 $129.00 $89.00 The Apple Pencil (2nd generation) is the ultimate tool for painting, sketching, doodling, and note-taking. With pixel-perfect precision, tilt, pressure sensitivity, and minimal lag, it enhances your creativity. The Pencil magnetically attaches for wireless pairing and charging. What We Like: Precise and Responsive: Enjoy pixel-perfect precision, sensitivity to tilt and pressure, and minimal lag for a seamless creative experience.

Easy Compatibility: Works with a range of iPad models, making it accessible to a wide user base.

Seamless Integration: Magnetic attachment enables wireless pairing and charging, ensuring effortless connection.

Versatile Creativity: Transform your iPad into a canvas for drawing, sketching, note-taking, and document mark-up.

Natural and Intuitive: Flat edge design and magnetic attachment allow for easy tool switching with a tap. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

Amazon 43-Inch Fire TV Omni Series 4K UHD Smart TV

Image: KnowTechie

Upgrade your home entertainment setup with the 43-inch Amazon Fire TV Omni Series Smart TV. With a whopping 75% off, this TV is available for just $99.99, saving you $300.

The Omni Series offers impressive features like Auto Low Latency Mode and Variable Refresh Rate for enhanced gaming performance, as well as Quantum Dot technology for vibrant and striking color displays.

Amazon Fire TV 43" 4K UHD smart TV 4.3 $399.99 Enjoy vivid picture quality with support for 4K Ultra HD, HDR 10, HLG, and Dolby Digital Plus with the Amazon Fire TV. Control your TV hands-free with Alexa, and access over 1 million movies, TV episodes, and games. What We Like: Brilliant 4K Entertainment: Immerse yourself in stunning 4K Ultra HD, bringing movies and shows to life with vibrant colors.

Hands-Free TV with Alexa: Control your TV effortlessly using voice commands.

Extensive Content Library: Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes from popular services.

Hands-Free TV with Alexa: Control your TV effortlessly using voice commands.

Extensive Content Library: Stream over 1 million movies and TV episodes from popular services.

All-in-One Entertainment Hub: Enjoy live TV, gaming, and music streaming, bringing all your favorite entertainment sources together in one place.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC over-ear headphones

Image: KnowTechie

For those who enjoy their music in solitude, the Skullcandy Hesh ANC headphones are a perfect choice. These over-ear headphones offer 22 hours of power, even with active noise-canceling technology enabled.

With a soft headband designed for maximum comfort, these headphones can be yours for as low as $93.50—a 31% discount from their regular price.

Skullcandy Hesh ANC Headphones $134.99 $93.50 Skullcandy's Hesh ANC headphones offer a sleek and stylish pair of affordable headphones. They have 22 hours of battery life and 40mm drivers for a bass-heavy soundstage with active noise canceling. What We Like: Time-Proven Sound Quality: Powered by 40mm drivers, the Hesh ANC delivers high-quality audio with impressive bass and exceptional acoustics.

Impressive Battery Life: Enjoy up to 22 hours of battery life with active noise cancellation for uninterrupted listening.

Advanced Noise Cancellation: Experience top-notch noise cancellation with the 4 Mic digital technology for a distraction-free audio experience.

Comfortable and Portable: The Hesh ANC features a comfortable fit with a soft headband and plush cushion ear pads. It is also foldable for easy portability.

Convenient Tracking with Tile: Never lose your headphones with built-in Tile technology. Use the Tile app to locate your headphones effortlessly. Check Availability KnowTechie is supported by its audience, so if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I memory card

Image: KnowTechie

If you’re constantly running out of storage space on your smartphone or tablet, the SanDisk Ultra microSDXC memory card is here to save the day.

With one terabyte of storage capacity in a tiny package, this memory card is currently priced at $91—a 34% discount from its original price of $136.99.

Ideal for Android devices, this memory card can handle Full HD video clips and move up to 1,000 photos per minute.

SanDisk 1TB Ultra Memory Card 4.7 $136.99 $88.38 The SanDisk Ultra 1TB memory card is an ideal smartphone and tablet storage solution. With up to 1TB capacity, it can store hours of Full HD video. Enjoy transfer speeds of up to 150MB/s, allowing you to move up to 1000 photos per minute. Store smooth Full HD video recording and playback. What We Like: Spacious Storage: Store hours of Full HD videos and more with the generous 1TB capacity.

Swift Transfer Speeds: Transfer up to 1000 photos per minute with speeds of up to 150MB/s.

App Loading Advantage: Enjoy faster app loading with A1-rated performance.

Reliable Full HD Recording: Designed for reliable Full HD video recording and playback.

Swift Transfer Speeds: Transfer up to 1000 photos per minute with speeds of up to 150MB/s.

App Loading Advantage: Enjoy faster app loading with A1-rated performance.

Reliable Full HD Recording: Designed for reliable Full HD video recording and playback.

Versatile Compatibility: Compatible with Android devices, offering wide-ranging storage options.

GoPro HERO10 action camera bundle

Image: KnowTechie

Capture all your adventures with the GoPro HERO10 action camera bundle.

This bundle includes the Hero10 waterproof camera, two rechargeable batteries, a curved camera mount with adhesive, a magnetic swivel case, and a mini extension pole tripod—all essential accessories for action sports enthusiasts.

Normally priced at $549.99, you can grab this bundle for only $379—a savings of 31%.

GoPro HERO10 Black Accessory Bundle 4.5 $379.00 The GoPro Hero10 features the revolutionary GP2 engine for faster and smoother performance. Capture high-resolution photos and videos with 5.3K resolution at 60fps, enhanced image quality, and HyperSmooth 4.0 stabilization. The bundle includes essential accessories for versatile shooting experiences. What We Like: Revolutionary GP2 Engine: Faster performance, responsive touch controls, and double the frame rate for smooth footage.

High-Resolution Capture: Shoot stunning 23MP photos and 5.3K video at 60fps for exceptional detail and motion.

Unbelievable Image Quality: Experience 5.3K video with 91% more resolution than 4K and 665% more than 1080p.

High-Resolution Capture: Shoot stunning 23MP photos and 5.3K video at 60fps for exceptional detail and motion.

Unbelievable Image Quality: Experience 5.3K video with 91% more resolution than 4K and 665% more than 1080p.

HyperSmooth 4.0 Stabilization: Enjoy improved stabilization, low-light performance, and horizon leveling.

As Prime Day approaches, make sure to take advantage of these incredible tech deals on Amazon.

Whether you’re in need of wireless earbuds, a streaming device, a tablet, or any other tech gadget, you’ll find great savings during this exclusive two-day shopping event.

Don’t miss out on the opportunity to upgrade your tech collection at discounted prices. Happy shopping!

Amazon Prime Day 2023 Amazon Prime Day is an annual event where Prime members can access exclusive deals on various items. Starts July 11th through the 12th and offers huge discounts on electronics, books, clothing, and more.

Have any thoughts on this? Drop us a line below in the comments, or carry the discussion to our Twitter or Facebook.

