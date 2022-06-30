Starting today through July 6, eBay is hosting its annual 4th of July sale. Shoppers can save on a wide variety of items with savings of up to 70%. Whether it’s tech, home, or audio products – eBay has it all at some considerable discounts.

Ebay’s sale page can be found here, but if you want to go further, you can narrow your search to product categories. These include tech, fashion, smart kitchen appliances, tools, and more.

BONUS DEAL: eBay is offering an additional 20% off select inventory with code JULYSAVINGS.

There’s a lot of stuff up for grabs here, so we recommend checking out the sales page and seeing what you can dig up. But if you need some quick suggestions, here’s what we found:

We could go on and on with our best picks, but we highly suggest checking out eBay’s sales page for yourself. There are a ton of deals ripe for the taking, so depending on what you’re looking for, eBay should have it.

The clock is ticking, though. eBay’s 4th of July sale starts Thursday, June 30 through July 6, so don’t miss out. Click the button below for more details.

