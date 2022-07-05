Give your Zoom calls a facelift with a Lenovo Select webcam, now $23

If your current webcam isn’t cutting these days, then it’s time for an upgrade. And if you’re looking to score one on the cheap, Lenovo has its Select FHD webcam discounted to $22.49 right now. It typically sells for $50.

Along with full stereo dual-mics and wide FOV, this webcam is perfect for video conferencing and personal calls with friends. It’s also great for meeting rooms because of its physical privacy shutter—plug-and-play, compatible with all leading PC OS and conferencing apps.

Additional features include FHD 1080P camera, ultra-wide 95° lens, flexible mounting mechanism, 360° rotation, and tilt controls. You can find more details via the product page.

If you’re in the market for a new webcam, Lenovo’s Select FHD is a pretty solid option. And at just $23, it’s a pretty hard deal to pass up. Keep in mind that this price is good through July 17th. Click the button below for more details.

