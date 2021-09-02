Ship a ton of stuff? This shipping label printer is discounted down to $88

If you run a business and ship a lot of stuff, then a shipping label printer is a necessity. Sure, you can always go the old-fashioned route by printing a label on a regular sheet of paper and tape it to the box. But let’s be honest, that’s extremely time-consuming and adds an extra step to the whole process.

Do yourself a favor, invest in a thermal label printer. And if you need a suggestion, this one from IDPRT is down to just $89 with promo code 7HB5B49E, along with clipping on the $30 on-site coupon. This printer typically sells for $160.

This shipping label printer is designed to print shipping labels, barcodes, address labels, tags, coupons, tickets, and other types of monochrome linear bar codes at up to 72 labels per minute. Also, this label maker machine works well with major sales and logistics platforms such as UPS, USPS, Amazon, eBay, Etsy, Shopify, etc.

Amazon shoppers seem to really like this printer too. Out of 192 ratings, this printer has a nearly perfect review rating with four and a half stars. That says something. For just $89, you can see what all the fuss is about. Click the button below for more details.

Bonus Deal: If you need something with a little more power, the IDPRT SP410 thermal shipping label printer is down to $103 with promo code 6KWLA5FW, along with clipping on the $30 on-site coupon.

