We got the chance to review the SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse a while back, and during our time with it, we absolutely loved it. It’s comfortable, lightweight, and checks a lot of boxes that people are looking for when it comes to a gaming mouse.

If you’re looking to give it a try, Amazon and a few other retailers currently have the SteelSeries Rival 5 gaming mouse down to just $36 right now. This mouse typically sells for $60. And you have your choice of retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, and eBay to choose from.

If you’re looking to learn more about this gaming mouse, we highly suggest reading our review. Pressed for time? Here’s a quick excerpt:

The Rival 5 checks a lot of boxes that people are looking for when it comes to a gaming mouse. Its lightweight design is perfect for those gamers who may be looking for a faster mouse to give them a competitive edge. That lightweight design coupled with the versatility that comes with all of the extra functionality makes the Rival 5 the perfect all-in-one gaming mouse.

If you’re in the market for a gaming mouse, look no further than the SteelSeries Rival 5. At just $36, you’ll be hard-pressed to find something that provides all the features and functionality the Rival 5 has to offer. Click the button below for more info.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.