Save $50 on the ROCCAT Kone Pro Air in this incredible deal

For PC gamers, there’s not a much better feeling than getting a new gaming mouse for your favorite games. And you can never go wrong with the Roccat Kone Pro Air.

The Roccat Kone Pro Air is a premium wireless mouse with an iconic FPS design. It’s simplistic and tactile with the company’s Titan Switch Optical switch technology. Better yet, it’s on sale for a huge discount.

Originally $129.99, Best Buy currently has the Kone Pro Air down to just $79.99. That’s $50 in savings on an incredibly highly-rated premium mouse.

The Kone Pro Air has Roccat’s signature stylish design. It’s a no-frills gaming mouse with an ergonomic fit that feels great in your hands.

It features a tactile aluminum scroll wheel, a feature only found in some of the most premium mice on the market.

Everything you need and nothing you don’t

It’s got intelligent RGB lighting that reacts to different inputs, and you can program it through the ROCCAT Swarm app.

Plus, it’s lightweight, weighing in at just 75g, so you can have those quick reactions in your favorite FPS games.

ROCCAT is known for building quality PC gaming peripherals, beloved by all kinds of gamers. Our own Josiah loves his ROCCAT’s Elo 7.1 Air headset.

And the ROCCAT Kone Pro Air is no different. It boasts an impressive 4.6-star rating across all of its buyer reviews.

If you’re in the market for a new gaming mouse, check out the Kone Pro Air. You’ll have a hard time finding a deal as good as this one anywhere else.

