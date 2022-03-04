How do I reset my JBL speaker?

Resetting JBL speakers will wipe all the saved data and revert all the settings to defaults. The only reason people go down that road is to fix the connectivity or charging issues.

In this post, we will show you how to reset the JBL speaker in a few simple steps.

Reset JBL Speaker:

The reset process varies for different JBL speakers. The good news, we’ll list six other reset methods that cover all the speakers by the company. Before applying any of these methods, make sure that your JBL speaker is powered on.

Method 1:

Image: KnowTechie

Press and hold the Volume up (+) and Play Button at the same time. You can reset the following JBL speakers with this method.

Method 2:

Image: KnowTechie

Press and hold the Volume up (+) and Bluetooth button simultaneously for a few seconds. Here’s how you can reset the following JBL speakers with this method.

Method 3:

Image: KnowTechie

Press the mute/mic button for 20-30 seconds. You can reset the following JBL speakers with this method.

Method 4:

Image: KnowTechie

Press and hold the power button for 30 sec. You can reset the following JBL speakers with this method.

Method 5:

Image: KnowTechie

Press and hold the Volume (+) and Call Button together. You can reset the following JBL speakers with this method.

Method 6:

Image: KnowTechie

Press and hold the volume down (-) and the Power buttons simultaneously. You can reset the following JBL speakers with this method.

Charge 1

As you apply one of the above methods, the speaker would turn off, and you will have to press the power button to bring it back to life.

You can tell if the reset process was successful when the power button starts blinking blue light right after you turn your speaker on. If you missed it on the first try, repeat the same steps one more time.

Wrapping up

The reset process varies depending on the model of the JBL speaker you own, but in general, it’s a pretty simple procedure.

If you are experiencing connectivity issues with your JBL speaker, resetting the speaker may be your best bet for a fix, but you should try this as a last resort. And if resetting doesn’t fix the issue, contact JBL customer support for assistance.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may earn a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.