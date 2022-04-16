Vizio Sound Bar turning on or off by itself? Here’s how to fix that

Vizio Soundbars are some of the most popular soundbars on the market. They offer great value for the money and a robust set of features that include built-in voice assistants, and Dolby Atmos support.

But like any piece of technology, they have their fair share of issues. One common problem that users have reported is that their Vizio sound bar keeps turning on or off by itself.

In this guide, we have compiled a list of troubleshooting tips that will help you fix this problem.

How to fix a Vizio Sound Bar turning on or off by itself

Image: KnowTechie

There can be several reasons for this problem. It could be a hardware issue, or it could be a software/firmware issue. We can’t claim that the below-mentioned tips will fix the problem for you, but they work in most cases.

Here are some of the most common reason’s why your Vizio soundbar automatically turns off or on

Software related issues Firmware update needed Multiple TV setups Eco settings (Power saving mode)

Step 1: Fix software related issues

One of the common reasons for this problem is outdated software or firmware. Vizio regularly releases firmware updates for its soundbars. These updates not only improve the overall performance of the device but also fix bugs and glitches.

Update the soundbar to the latest firmware to see if it fixes the problem. You can update the firmware using the Vizio SmartCast app.

Conversely, if you have recently updated the soundbar to the new firmware, and that is when the problem started, we recommend that you reset the device to factory defaults to erase the new firmware settings.

Visit our guide on how to reset a Vizio Soundbar for more details.

Step 2: Toggle Off the Eco Mode

Vizio Soundbars with ‘Echo Mode’ enabled can automatically turn off after a certain period of inactivity. Though this mode is great for saving energy, it can cause the soundbar to turn off randomly.

To fix this problem, you need to disable the ‘Echo Mode’ using a remote.

Image: KnowTechie

Step 3: Tweak Settings of Connected Devices

When the Vizio soundbar is connected to multiple devices, it is possible that it is getting turned off by one of the devices.

For instance, if you have a Vizio Soundbar connected to a TV and a gaming console through HDMI, it is possible that the gaming console when not in use is sending a signal to turn off the soundbar when you are watching a movie on the TV.

To fix this issue, set up the soundbar in a way that only receives power input signals from the TV.

Wrapping Up

We hope that this guide helped you fix your Vizio soundbar from erratically turning on or off.

And if you have gone through all these troubleshooting steps to no avail, we recommend you to contact Vizio support for further assistance. The support team receives these types of queries on a daily basis, so they will be able, more than anyone else, to help you out.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.