How to reset a Hisense TV without a remote

A remote is an essential part of the Hisense TV viewing experience. Like other smart TV remotes, it is designed to offer full control over the TV.

In addition to the familiar functions like volume and power, Hisense remotes offer navigation to menu functions and settings, input selection, and advanced features like quick access to your favorite content streaming apps like Netflix.

However, you may encounter a time when your remote is misplaced or broken and you need to know how to reset Hisense TV without a remote.

In this guide, we’ll show you how to do a hard reset on your Hisense TV without the remote. Let’s jump right into it.

Method 1: Soft reset without remote

A soft reset will not delete any of your personal data or preferences, so it is the first logical step you should try if your remote is lost.

First, unplug the Hisense TV from the power outlet. Press the physical power button for at least 30 seconds to power cycle the TV. Plug the power cord back into the outlet and turn on the TV.

Check if the TV is working as normal. If not, all you can do is the factory reset your Hisense TV to its default settings.

Method 2: Hard reset without a TV remote

Luckily, most of the Hisense TVs come with a reset button that you can find at the back of your TV labeled simply as ‘Reset’.

Follow these steps to hard reset your Hisense TV:

Press the Power button located usually at the bottom to turn on the Hisense TV Locate the reset button pinhole at the back of your TV.

Image: KnowTechie

Use a paperclip, toothpick, or a pen to press and hold the reset button for 20 seconds. Keep pressing the button until the TV restarts. Once the TV restarts, it will reset to its factory default settings.

Method 3: Hard reset using the mobile app

Many Hisense TVs are compatible with the RemoteNOW app that allows you to control your TV using your smartphone.

READ MORE: The best places to watch free movies online

But there is a caveat, your Hisense TV and smartphone should be connected to the same network.

So you can only proceed with this method if your model has an ethernet port (Worry not, most of the models do), and you can get your hands on an ethernet cable.

Install the RemoteNow app on your smartphone. It is available for both Android and iOS. Plug one end of the ethernet cable to the Hisense TV and the other end to your router. Launch the RemoteNow app on your smartphone and select your TV from the list of available devices. At this point, your smartphone can be used as a remote control. Open ‘Settings’ by selecting the gear icon at the top. Navigate to Device Preferences>Reset>Erase Everything

Your Hisense TV might restart once or twice as the reset process takes place in the background. Once it is done, all your data and preferences will be deleted.

Conclusion

We hope this guide was helpful and you were able to reset your Hisense TV without the remote. It is highly recommended that you try soft reset first as it doesn’t delete any of your important data (Netflix Login Details).

As you will always need a remote to set up the TV, it seems illogical to reset the Hisense TV without having the remote on hand unless you are giving it away or selling it.

The RemoteNow app is a solid workaround, but you will need an ethernet cable for it.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations:

Just a heads up, if you buy something through our links, we may get a small share of the sale. It’s one of the ways we keep the lights on here. Click here for more.