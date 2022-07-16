Connect with us

How to update your Hisense TV software

The latest Hisense TVs can update over Wi-Fi, whereas the old ones can only be updated manually.

Hisense TV software should be updated regularly as new updates can improve the performance and stability of your TV.

These updates introduce new features and enhancements and fix security patches and firmware bugs that may have been discovered since the last release.

Hisense TVs are available in three operating systems: VIDAA U, Roku TV, and Android TV.

The latest Hisense TVs come with internet connectivity and can update their software over the air through a Wi-Fi or ethernet connection. Unfortunately, you need to update the firmware on older models through a USB drive.

If you’re looking for instructions for a Hisense TV software update, you’ve come to the right place. Here’s a step-by-step guide on how to update your Hisense TV software on all three operating systems.

Over-the-Air Updates on Hisense TVs

Unfortunately, not every Hisense TV can receive over-the-air updates. The Hisense TV models listed below can connect to the internet via Wi-Fi or ethernet, and support OTA updates.

Depending on the operating system of your Hisense TV, the process of checking, downloading, and installing updates will be different.

On Hisense Android TV

  1. Make sure that your TV is connected to the internet.

  2. Open Settings (Gear Icon) from the Android TV home screen.hisense tv android tv settings

  3. Find and select Device Preferences.hisense android tv device and prefererences settings

  4. Go to Abouthisense android tv about settings

  5. Scroll down to System Updatehisense android tv system updates settings

  6. Your TV will now look for any available updateshisense android tv checking for updates

  7. If there’s an update available, select Update Now to install it.

How to find the software update on a Hisense Roku TV

  • Access the Home screen of your TV by pressing the Home button on the Remote.
  • Select the Settings option.
hisense roku tv home menu and settings
  • Scroll down and select the System option.
hisense roku tv system menu uption
  • Find and select System Update.
hisense roku tv system update menu option
  • Next, select the ‘Check Now‘ option so the TV can check for updates.
hisense roku tv looking for updates
  • If the updates are available, a popup menu will appear on your TV screen.
  • Select Update so that your TV will be updated to the latest firmware.

On Hisense VIDAA U TV:

  • Press the Setting Button (Cog) on the remote, this opens the setting menu.
hisense vidaa v home screen
  • Next, find and select ‘Support
hisense vidaa tv support menu
  • Select ‘System Update
hisense vidaa tv system update menu
  • Now, select ‘Check Firmware Upgrade
Hisense-Vidaa-TV-check-firmware-updates-menu
  • Your TV will now start checking for updates. If there are any available updates, they will show up on the screen.
hisense vidaa tv looking for updates
  • Select ‘Upgrade‘ to install the update.

On the latest Hisense TV models (Mostly VIDAA U), you can enable an Automatic Update option that will automatically check, download, and install new updates as and when they are released by Hisense.

To activate this feature, follow the above steps for VIDAA U TV until you reach the System Update menu, here you would have to enable ‘Auto Firmware Upgrade.’

  • Press the settings button on your Hisense remote.
  • Navigate to “Support”, then “System Update
  • Ensure “Auto Firmware Upgrade” is enabled.

How to Manually Update Hisense Smart TV Via USB

Thankfully, there’s one last resort if your Hisense TV doesn’t have an internet connection or can’t update over the air. Luckily, you can update your TV manually via a USB drive. But there is a catch.

Only a few Hisense TVs have their updates publicly available on the company’s website, while for others, you have to contact customer support and request the update file.

  1. Unzip the file you received from customer support.
  2. Locate and copy the ‘upgrade_loader.pkg‘ file on a formated USB drive (preferably FAT 32). Make sure the USB is empty.
  3. Turn off the TV.
  4. Insert the USB drive into one of the USB ports at the back/side of the TV.
  5. Turn on the TV.
  6. Press and hold the ‘Stand by’ Button on the remote until you see the message ‘Software Updating.
  7. It takes almost 10-15 minutes to update the software. Once done, the TV will turn on automatically.

Wrapping Up

Hisense TVs like all other smart TVs need regular software updates to keep them running smoothly and to take advantage of the latest features.

If your TV supports internet connectivity, Hisense has made it easy for you to update the software and firmware over the air.

If not, you will have to request the update file from customer support and update it manually via USB.

By following the tips and steps in this guide, you’ll be able to update your Hisense TV’s software. You might also use this information to troubleshoot any issues that you may have with your software.

