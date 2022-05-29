How to fix Hisense TV noise (static, clicking, buzzing, popping)

There could be a host of reasons for your Hisense TV to make noise. Interestingly the noise can range from a faint humming sound to a loud buzzing noise, or even a clicking or popping sound.

In some cases, the noise can be so loud that it interferes with your ability to watch television, which makes for an extremely frustrating experience.

The good news is that most of the time, it can be fixed without having to call customer support or a technician.

We’ve put together a list of some common causes and solutions for noisy Hisense TVs below. Let’s dive in, shall we?

Hisense TV Making Noise: 7 Quick Fixes

Check all connections

Electrical feedback is often the culprit behind a TV making strange noises. Therefore, the first thing you’ll want to do is check that all of your TV connections are secure.

This includes the HDMI, power, and any other cables that may be plugged into the back of your unit.

Upgrade your Hisense TV

Sometimes, there are bugs in the firmware that could potentially cause noise issues. In most cases, these can be fixed by upgrading your television’s firmware to the latest version.

To do this, you’ll need to go to your TV’s support page on the Hisense website and download the appropriate software for your model.

Once it’s downloaded, follow the instructions on-screen to complete the installation process.

Inspect the internal speakers

If all of your connections are secure and you’ve updated your firmware, but you’re still hearing strange noises coming from your TV, it’s possible that the issue is with the speakers themselves.

The best way to test this is to plug in a pair of headphones or external speakers and see if the sound quality improves. If it does, then you know that the problem lies with the speakers and not the TV itself.

You can also mute the sound on your TV and see if the noise goes away. If it does, then it’s likely that the issue is with the connection. Unplug and firmly connect all cables to the TV, especially the HDMI cable (s).

Ensure the TV has good ventilation

Overheating can also be the cause of strange noises coming from your TV as it can lead to the expansion of metal components, thus leading to cracking or popping noise.

To prevent this from happening, make sure that your television has good ventilation. This means that there should be no objects blocking the vents on the back or sides of the unit.

Additionally, try to keep the TV away from heat sources such as fireplaces or radiators.

Also, make sure that the TV is not placed on an uneven surface as this can block the vents and cause the TV to overheat.

Move other electronic devices away from the TV

If you have other electronic devices that are close to the television, it’s possible that they are causing interference.

Appliances like microwaves, hairdryers, and vacuum cleaners may produce unnecessary electrical interference when operating nearby.

To fix this, simply move any other devices away from the television. If the noise goes away, then you know that you’ve found the culprit.

Tweak the brightness of your Hisense TV

Sometimes, the capacitors that supply power to the Hisense TV’s backlight can make a high-pitched noise when the brightness is turned up too high.

You can try turning down the brightness of the display, or play with the backlight settings, and see if that helps to reduce or eliminate the noise.

Power cycle or factory reset your TV

Try power cycling or resetting your TV as a last resort. This will not delete any of your personal data or settings, but it will restart the television and potentially fix any software glitches that may be causing the noise issue.

To power cycle your TV, simply unplug it from the wall outlet and wait for 30 seconds. After 30 seconds have passed, plug the TV back in and turn it on.

If all else fails, resetting your TV back to its factory settings may be the best course of action. This will erase any customizations you’ve made to the device.

Wrapping up

Hopefully, one of the above solutions has helped to fix the noise issue on your Hisense TV. The noises from your Hisense TV are usually not a cause for concern and can be fixed with a few simple steps.

However, if you have tried all the fixes to no avail, we recommend that you reach out to the Hisense support team for assistance.

