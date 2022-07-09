How to fix a Hisense TV stuck on the logo screen (reboot loop)

If your Hisense or Roku TV gets stuck on the logo screen or keeps restarting, it might be either caused by a software glitch or a fault in the TV’s internal board.

This problem is usually referred to as an “infinite loop” or a “reboot loop error.” Sadly, it’s pretty common among many Hisense TV models.

If you are experiencing this, you’ve come to the right place. This article will walk you through some of the most common fixes to remedy this annoying glitch with your Hisense TV.

Here are some of the fixes we’ll cover in this post:

But, before we go any further, we just want to issue this warning: any hardware-related issue should only be fixed by a technician and we won’t recommend you to open up the TV yourself. Leave that to the professionals.

The best course of action in this scenario is to contact Hisense Customer support, and if your Hisense TV is still under warranty, they will be able to fix it for you or offer you a replacement.

However, there are a few troubleshooting steps that you can try before contacting customer support. We’ll walk you through every single one of them. Let’s get right to it.

How to fix a Hisense TV frozen or stuck on the logo screen

Follow these steps in the given order to fix any firmware-related issues on your Hisense TV.

In more than 80% of the cases, one of these solutions will work and you’ll be able to get rid of the frozen screen once and for all. Let’s start with the easiest fix.

Power cycle the Hisense TV

This is the most basic troubleshooting step that you must follow. In most cases, simply restarting or power cycling the TV will fix any minor software glitches.

To power cycle your Hisense TV:

Turn off the smart TV. Unplug all the cables connected to the TV including the power cable and HDMI. Switch off your Wi-Fi router too. Wait a couple of minutes. Now, plug in all the cables back to their respective ports and turn on the TV. Check if the issue is resolved.

Hisense TVs will automatically check and install any available updates as soon as it’s connected to the internet. Ironically, the reboot error also occurs when there’s a new software update available but it fails to install properly.

In this case, you’ll have to manually install the updates. Unlike other smart TVs, where the updates are available on the website, you’ll have to contact Hisense customer support to get the latest firmware for your TV.

Once you have the firmware, you will have to download it on your PC and then copy it to a USB drive. After downloading the update, insert the USB drive into the TV and follow the on-screen instructions to install the firmware update.

Hard Reset Your Hisense TV

The factory reset is a bit tricky in this scenario. You can’t use the remote control as it requires you to access the Settings menu. And, since the TV is stuck in a reboot loop, you can’t do that.

The only way to reset the Hisense TV without the remote is by using the button usually found on the back of the TV. If there is no button, look for a pinhole. You will have to use a paperclip or something similar to press the button inside the hole. Keep pressing it until the TV restarts.

Keep in mind that a factory reset will erase all your data and preferences. Also, not all Hisense TVs come with a reset button, so if that’s the case, then look for that pinhole.

Wrapping Up

These were a few troubleshooting steps to fix Hisense TV stuck on the logo screen. You should start with the soft reset and work your way down the list until you find a fix that works for you.

If all of these steps fail, it is most probably due to hardware damage and you’ll have to take it to a service center.

And if you’re under the warranty period, the Hisense Support team should take care of it. In most cases, they will either repair or replace the TV, but you will have to go without a TV for a few days.

