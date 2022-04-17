How to reset Vizio TV without remote? 2 methods

Vizio TVs are a popular choice for those looking for affordable home television. But they come with their fair share of problems.

A factory or hard reset can be a quick fix to a range of issues that include a frozen or unresponsive screen, picture distortion, audio problems, and firmware issues.

Resetting the Vizio TV using the proprietary remote is a straightforward process. However, if you have lost your remote or it is not working, don’t worry, we have got you covered.

In this guide, we will share with you multiple methods to reset your Vizio TV without the remote. Factory resetting your Vizio TV will erase all your data, preferences, and settings, and you will have to set it up again as if it was new.

Ready to get started? Let’s get to it.

First, try a soft reset

Power cycling the TV is a good first step to try when the Vizio TV isn’t responding. This process will restart the television without deleting any data.

All you need to do is unplug the TV from the power outlet for 60 seconds and then press and hold the power button for 30 seconds. Finally, you will have to plug in the power cord.

Repeat this process two or three times and see if it fixes the problem.

Method 1: Hard reset Vizio Smart TV without remote

If power cycling the TV doesn’t work, you can try a hard reset. Follow these steps: Turn on the TV by pressing the power button on the back. While the TV is on, press and hold the ‘Input’ and ‘Volume Down’ Botton simultaneously for 10-15 seconds A prompt will ask if you want to reset the TV. Press the input button to reset. Your Vizio TV will restart and all your data will be deleted. The TV is now reset to factory default settings without any remote involved.

You would have a hard time setting it up without the remote. To help with this, attach a mouse and keyboard to the TV and use the on-screen keyboard to set up your TV again.

Method 2: Hard reset Vizio Smart TV with SmartCast app

If your TV doesn’t have physical buttons to press, you can use the SmartCast app to hard reset your Vizio TV. This app allows you to control your TV with your smartphone or tablet.

First, download and install the SmartCast app on your Android or iOS device.

Image: KnowTechie

Open the SmartCast app and sign in with your Vizio account credentials. Search for the nearby devices, and then select your TV. Once the TV is selected, a number code will appear on the TV. Enter the number code in the SmartCast app. The app is now connected to the TV and would work as a virtual remote. Follow these commands: Open Settings>>System>>’Reset and Admin’>>’Reset TV to Factory Defaults’. In case the TV asks for a code, fill in ‘0000’ as the code. Your Vizio TV will restart and all your data will be deleted. The TV is now reset to factory default settings without any remote involved.

Final Words

In this guide, we have shown you two methods to reset your Vizio smart TV without the remote. We hope one of these methods works for you. If not, you will have to invest in a new one or find your misplaced remote.

Have any thoughts on this? Let us know down below in the comments or carry the discussion over to our Twitter or Facebook.

Editors’ Recommendations: